What Is Morpheus 8? Know All About Skin Tightening Treatment

In this world of aesthetics, some treatments are loved by most of the Hollywood and Bollywood personalities. Celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, and many more are very open about their Morpheus 8 treatments and when these celebrities are doing it rest of the world just follows blindly.

“Morpheus 8 trend has started in India way back in 2022 and there is still a lot of buzz about it. Lot of people are researching about uses of Morpheus 8 before they drop in for consultation, as Morpheus 8 is an alternative to plastic surgery, and gives outstanding results for the face and body.” Says our expert dermatologist Dr Deepthi Atmakuri, based out of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

She adds “Not just for acne scars, benefits of Morpheus are face contouring, skin tightening, double chin reduction, body tightening, body fat loss, stretch mark removal, cellulite removal. “ the main function of Morpheus 8 is to trigger collagen at various depths which can benefit skin in multiple ways.

According to Dr Deepthi Atmakuri , “Indian collagen is very different from the west. Indians have good quality of collagen but women after 30 years of age start losing collagen, due to which there is some amount of sag seen over face and certain body parts, after pregnancy and delivery lot of women experience tummy sag and loose skin with stretch marks. Morpheus 8 can effectively reduce all these concerns if done at regular intervals and a minimum of four sessions. The trigger of collagen by this magical device is not comparable to any other microneedling device”. This is evident and clients usually say “This is painful but definitely worth it !”

What is Morpheus 8?

This is a fractional micro-needling radiofrequency device with insulated gold-plated needles, when inserted into dermis of the skin, creates micro punctures thereby delivering energy, which in turn stimulates the collagen from the dermal layers of skin, thereby resulting in tighter skin, with minimal downtime. With series of sessions the results are evident although even with a single session one can appreciate the tightness of skin, reduction of wrinkles, correction of sag. Even better is after multiple sessions Morpheus 8 leaves your skin radiant and youthful.