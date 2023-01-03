What is retinol? Benefits, side-effects and user guide for the skin

Skincare: Retinol is a form of vitamin A with several applications in skin care. It contains anti-ageing properties and is used to treat acne. It belongs to the wider class of retinoids. Through specific enzymes present in the skin, this substance will transform into retinoic acid when applied topically. It’s advisable to see a dermatologist (a medical doctor who specializes in conditions of the skin) before adding or opting to add retinol to your skincare regimen.

What is retinol?

Since retinol is a topical treatment, you apply it directly to your skin. There are numerous types of retinol, including creams, gels, lotions, ointments and serums. Cosmetic goods sometimes contain retinol as a component. Topical retinoids are medications derived from vitamin A formulated as a cream, lotion, foam, emulsion, or gel.

What retinol does for your skin?

Retinol stimulates the generation of skin cells (proliferation). It helps unclog pores. Additionally, retinol exfoliates your skin and boosts collagen growth, which can lessen the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines and give your skin a younger, firmer appearance.

Benefits of using retinol

1. Can clear your acne

Retinol clears skin and stops new breakouts from occurring by unclogging pores. Naturally, fewer scars from acne will result from less acne.

2. Fight signs of ageing

Your skin cells divide more slowly as you get older. By reducing the rate of collagen deterioration and increasing the elasticity of your skin, topical retinol can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. To see an improvement after using topical retinol, it typically takes many months.

3. Help even skin tone

Retinol induces a sort of "exfoliating" action by promoting skin cell regeneration. New, lighter, more even-toned skin with higher amounts of collagen and elastin replaces dull, dry skin.

4. Helps reduce dark spots

Your skin might get sun-damaged and acquire dark spots (hyperpigmentation). Although it takes months and may irritate your skin, topical retinol helps them lighten their skin spots.

5. Fades away stretch marks

Stretch marks are scars that form when our skin stretches due to pregnancy, weight increase, quick muscle growth, or significant weight loss. Stretch marks can be made less noticeable using topical retinol.

Is retinol good for all skin types?

No, not all skin types can tolerate retinol. Although retinol is an effective treatment for acne and aged skin, not everyone should use it. Try skincare products with alternative anti-ageing or skin-clearing substances if you're allergic to things or have sensitive skin. If you have rosacea, psoriasis, or are eczema-prone, then retinol is not really for you. There are other treatments out there that you can substitute.

How to use retinol?

Do a patch test on a tiny patch of skin before using a retinol product for the first time to check for allergic reactions. Follow the directions on the bottle or the advice of your healthcare provider while applying retinol. Here are the general steps you take:

- Use a light cleanser on your skin, then pat it dry.

- Put a tiny layer of retinol over your entire face, roughly the size of a pea.

- Finish by applying a face moisturiser that is non-comedogenic (and won't clog your pores).

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)