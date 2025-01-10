What Is Winter Windburn and Dryness? Check Doctor Tips How To Shield Your Skin

Winter wind burn is the term that is used to describe irritation caused by exposure to cold, dry winds. It causes dryness, redness, and irritation on the skin by depriving it of its natural oils. Winter windburn and dryness refer to the skin irritation and dehydration caused by cold, dry air, as well as exposure to harsh winds during the winter months. These conditions can leave the skin feeling rough, tight, and irritated, with redness, flaking, and even cracking in severe cases. The lack of moisture in the air, combined with indoor heating, exacerbates the problem, making the skin more susceptible to damage. Understanding the causes and effective treatments for winter windburn and dryness can help protect your skin during the colder season and keep it healthy and moisturized.

Sahana K S, MBBS DDVL, Sahana's Skin Clinic. SKIN & HAIR, 16th Main Rd, Near K.D Circle Mysore shares tips to shield your skin from winter windburn and dryness. Hydration is very important in the winter because sensitive skin will tend to lose moisture more readily. Use moisturizers rich in ceramides.

Seek out ingredients that attract and retain water, like shea butter, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. In addition, use a gentle, fragrance-free, and moisturizing or cream-based cleanser. Applying hyaluronic acid or niacinamide layered skincare is also an option. Apply a heavy, protecting balm to your lips before leaving the house.

Shielding your skin from high winds will help prevent windburn. Apply face masks and scarves to cover exposed areas. Even though UV rays are still present and can trigger irritation on sensitive skin, many people do not use sunscreen during winter.

Use zinc-based mineral-based broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF factor of 30 or more as a barrier against wind as well as UV rays. Limit exfoliating to once a week and choose gentle, enzyme-based exfoliants rather than abrasive scrubs. While thirst often is lessened in colder climates, it is still wise to drink water frequently to be well hydrated. In addition, using a humidifier helps to maintain the ideal levels of humidity in your home.

Look for products with chamomile, colloidal oatmeal, and aloe vera that will soothe your skin. While hot baths are an inviting treat, they would exacerbate dryness, stripping your skin of the oils it needs. Take quick showers and use warm water instead.