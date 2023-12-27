Winter Skincare: How To Choose Best Sunscreen For Ultimate UV Protection In Cold Weather? Expert Shares Facts

When selecting a sunscreen for winters, opt for a broad-spectrum formula with SPF 30 or higher. Look for ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they provide effective protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Consider a moisturizing sunscreen to combat winter dryness, ensuring your skin stays nourished and protected.

Choose a sunscreen that suits your skin type—whether oily, dry, or sensitive—to encourage regular use. Don't forget to apply sunscreen on exposed areas such as the face, neck, and hands, even on cloudy days. By making sunscreen a winter skincare essential, you're not only preventing premature aging but also safeguarding your skin's overall health. Embrace the winter sun responsibly and let your skin glow with health all season long.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News English, Dr Yogesh Kalyanpad, M.B.B.S. M.D, Fellow in Aesthetic Medicine explains how to choose the right sunscreen for winters.

Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon says, "Selecting the right sunscreen for winter necessitates thoughtful choices. Opt for a broad-spectrum formula that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Skin cancer and sunburn are linked to UVB radiation, while UVA rays contribute to photoaging and premature skin aging. It's essential to ensure your sunscreen shields against both to provide complete protection.

Additionally, Dr Yogesh mentions, "Choose a water-resistant sunscreen to guard against harsh winds and rain, making it suitable for outdoor activities and swimming. In winter, prioritize an SPF of 30 or higher, as UVA radiation can cause sunburn even on cloudy days. To add an extra layer of defense, consider sunscreens that protect against UV light, Blue Light, and Infra-Red & High Energy Visible Light, and safeguard against pollution-induced free radical damage."

Dr Yogesh highlights, "By SILCROS Technology, some sunscreens employ a multifaceted skincare approach, forming a protective matrix shield on the epidermis. This enhances sunscreen potency, minimizes skin irritation, promotes safety, and offers excellent spreadability. Additionally, look for properties like efficient heat reflection, maintenance of skin texture and smoothness, along with non-comedogenic and water & sweat-resistant features."

Ensure your winter skincare routine includes a comprehensive sunscreen that addresses various elements, keeping your skin healthy and radiant throughout the colder months.