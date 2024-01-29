Winter Skincare: Nourish Your Skin Naturally With DIY Pistachio Face Mask For A Glowing Complexion

Winter demands special attention to skincare, and keeping your skin healthy and moisturised is more important than ever in this season. Natural face packs for glowing skin for winter can quickly make dull skin glow. American pistachios are the healthiest nuts you can add to your face mask. As per the recent study at Cornell University, Pistachios are very high in antioxidants. The unique compounds in pistachios including vitamin E, carotenoids, phenolics and flavonoids, contribute to the high antioxidant activity of pistachios. It's a perfect multifaceted superfood for soft supple skin this Winter.

Pistachios, beyond being a delightful snack, boast numerous benefits for the skin. Rich in antioxidants, they combat free radicals, promoting a youthful glow. Crafting the mask is a breeze: blend a handful of crushed pistachios with a teaspoon of honey for its moisturizing prowess. Apply the mixture evenly on your face, allowing the antioxidants to penetrate and revive your skin.

This is the best face pack for moisturised and glowing skin at home for winter. It hydrates, giving the skin a perfect glow.

How to make Pistachio Antioxidant Face Mask:

INGREDIENTS

- 1 tbsp natural yogurt

- 1 tbsp olive oil

- 7 pistachios, shelled

INSTRUCTIONS

- Blend unshelled pistachios until finely crushed.

- Combine yogurt, olive oil and blended pistachios in a small bowl and mix. Using a facial brush, apply the mask to your skin, avoiding the eyes and mouth area.

- Let it sit for at least 10 minutes then gently wash off with lukewarm water.