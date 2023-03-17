Zee Cine Awards 2023: ‘Bijli’ Kiara Advani's Electrifying Dance Wows Audience

New Delhi: Bollywood’s Bijli and golden girl, Superstar Kiara Advani burned the stage with her electrifying moves at Zee Cine Awards which celebrates the essence of Bollywood by honouring the excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’ will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 18th March only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

While the awards ceremony saw scintillating performances by some of the hottest stars of the fraternity, the evening was made an irresistible, unmissable treat for every movie buff by the electrifying act of ‘Bijli’ Kiara Advani who set the temperatures soaring as she danced to some of her most iconic songs - Tu Cheez Badi, Chandigarh Mein, Burj Khalifa, Hasina Pagal Deewani, Sauda Khara Khara and of course, Bijli.

She had hearts thumping as she made a grand entry, looking sensational seated on the back of a super-sized exotic bird. Juggling multiple outfit changes from a golden sequined jumpsuit to a red skirt and finally a lime-green lehenga, Kiara rocked each look with style and panache.

Wow, Kiara! Looks like you clearly know how to spark off some serious lightning and thunder and leave the crowd spell-bound!

To witness all the extravagant performances, tune in to 'Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023', on Saturday, 18th March on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and ZEE's streaming platform, ZEE5.