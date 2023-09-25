10 Vastu Tips For Compact Homes - How To Achieve Balance And Harmony

In a world where urban living spaces are becoming increasingly compact, the wisdom of ancient Indian architecture offers a unique solution to create harmony and balance within these limited quarters. Vastu Shastra, an age-old Indian architectural practice, delves into the science of arrangement and positioning to harness positive energies within living spaces. If you're a modern dweller seeking tranquillity and balance in your cosy abode, these Vastu tips are here to guide you:

1. Embrace the Entrance: Begin your Vastu journey at the entrance of your home. Ensure it's well-lit and clutter-free. Opt for soft, warm lighting that invokes a sense of welcome. Incorporate elements like a decorative doormat or a piece of traditional art to invoke positive energy as you step inside.

2. Command of the Quarters: In compact spaces, it's essential to allocate areas for specific activities. Place your study or work desk in the northern or eastern corner to encourage productivity. Similarly, the bedroom in the southwest corner promotes restful sleep and emotional stability.

3. The Heart of Harmony - The Kitchen: The kitchen is considered the heart of any home. Follow Vastu principles while designing this space. Place the stove in the southeast corner to ignite passion in your culinary endeavours. Keep the kitchen clutter-free and well-ventilated, allowing positive energy to flow freely.

4. Bountiful Balconies: If your compact living space includes a balcony, utilize it wisely. Decorate it with potted plants and soothing elements to create a serene outdoor oasis. Positioning plants in the northeast corner brings prosperity and growth.

5. The Power Of Colours: Colours have a profound impact on our mood and energy. Opt for soft, earthy tones like pastel greens and calming blues to create a soothing atmosphere. Bright, vibrant colours can be used in moderation to add a touch of energy to the space.

6. The Mirrored Illusion: Mirrors are known to reflect and amplify energy. Placing mirrors strategically can make your compact space feel larger and more open. However, avoid placing mirrors directly opposite the entrance, as they might bounce positive energy away.

7. Light The Way: Adequate lighting is crucial for positive energy flow. Natural light is the best source, so try to maximize it through well-placed windows. For artificial lighting, opt for warm and diffused lights that create a cosy ambience.

8. De-Clutter and Simplify: In compact spaces, clutter can disrupt energy flow. Keep your living area tidy and organized. Embrace minimalistic decor that not only creates a sense of space but also allows for better energy movement.

9. Art of Arrangement: Arrange furniture in a way that encourages easy movement while maintaining a harmonious balance. Avoid blocking doorways and passages, as this obstructs the flow of energy.

10. Sacred Spaces: Create a small corner for meditation or contemplation. This space can double as a reading nook or a place to unwind. Position it in the northeast corner of your living area for maximum positive energy.