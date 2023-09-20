5 Adorable Decor Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi To Elevate Your Home

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun and this festival brings about many emotions from elation to sentimental. Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival honouring the elephant-headed god Ganesha, is a time of joy and rituals.

In addition to the regular procedures, decorating your home with attractive furniture and temple knickknacks can instill a sense of cosiness and holiness.

“Minimal and impactful decor is the way to maintain a professional environment,” advises Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, SpaceMantra.

"Go for lovely and smallish pieces, like a little wooden table or an adorable cabinet with intricate carvings," suggests Mr Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture.

Cute and Adorable Decor Ideas For Festive Season

Here are 5 adorable decorating suggestions by Mr Raghunandan that can make your house appear divine during Ganesh Chaturthi:

Miniature Swing (Jhula): Keep a wood or metal swing in the living room, and put a tiny Ganesh idol on it. Dress up the swing with pretty flowers and lights to make the whole setup look adorable and playful.

Cushion Covers: Replace your regular cushion covers with beautiful Ganesha design cushion covers. These can instantly dress up a space.

Ganesha Wall Art: Decorate your home with cute Ganesha wall art or paintings. Look for artwork which shows Lord Ganesh in cute and fun positions.

Ganesha Figurines: Fill your side tables/shelves with mini Ganesha figures in materials such as clay, terracotta, or porcelain. Pick cute and cheerful figurines.

Ganesha-inspired Coffee Table: If you’ve got a glass coffee table, use Ganesha vinyl stickers or decals to decorate the glass, creating a cool and cute vibe.

Ganesha Lanterns: Hang Ganesha lanterns in your dining area or outside. They can be enchanting in the evenings.

Ganesha Planters: You can also put planters in the form of Ganesha’s head or body for indoor plants. It’s a fun and cute way to bring nature indoors.

Ganesha-inspired Bookends: If you have a shelf, use Ganesha-shaped bookends. It gives your reading corner that magical touch and adds a spiritual dimension to it.

Ganesha-themed Lamps: Illuminate your place with Ganesha-theme lamps or chandeliers. These things can create a warm and cute mood.

"Use soft, warm lighting and colorful rugs to make your space cozy. Decorating your home with a personal touch can make it extra special during Ganesh Chaturthi, says Founder and CEO of Kalyanam Furniture Tejpal Singh Shekhawat.

Ridhima Kansal, Director- Rosemoore highlights, "Fragrances are integral in setting up a calm and divine environment so choose calming fragrances such as sandalwood, jasmine or rose."

Opt for organic and locally sourced flowers to minimize your carbon footprint. Express your creativity and embrace tradition as you adorn your living spaces with these beautiful and festive decorations.