8 Indoor plants that may be good for overall health and wellness

New Delhi: It is scientifically proven that plants can help with air purification, even in the areas where air quality may be in question. If you breathe in cleaner air, you tend to think clearer, calms stress, and reduces the risk for asthma.

The plants in your house absorb carbon dioxide, filter contaminants and release oxygen. Snake plants, spider plants, rubber plants, peace lilies, ferns, and English ivy are some of the best indoor plants that boost oxygen levels and purify the air.

Golden Pothos

Pothos are exceptionally hardy, and are popular because they are difficult to kill. Although they are not the best air-purifying plant, it means that you can grow this one easily.

If you are one of those who want to get the benefits of houseplants but do not know how to keep them alive, you should place pothos in your house.

English Ivy

Ivy is an outdoor plant to add rustic charm. However, ivy if kept indoors, can help purify the air and make your home full of fresh air. English ivy can absorb a large portion of airborne fungus and loves bright light and slightly dry soil.

Boston ferns

They are quite easy to take care of and they’re a powerhouse when it comes to purifying the air. They are ranked in NASA’s list of air-purifying plants as they have unique ability to remove compounds like formaldehyde, plastics, or cigarette smoke from the air.

Peace Lily

Peace lily is also one of those plants which are considered great for absorbing compounds in the air. It can break down compounds like carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and benzene.

Aloe Vera

The health benefits of aloe vera for skin, hair and physique are endless. But it also plays a great role in purifying air. It absorb airborne compounds from paint or cleaning agents. Moreover, they can be used for treating sunburn.

Snake Plant

They absorb CO2 and convert it into oxygen. You should place them in your bedroom as they improve the air quality during your sleeping time.

Rubber Plant

If you want a larger plant to make your air cleaner, go for Rubber plants as they are not difficult to care for. The large leaves of Rubber Plant have the ability to absorb more material from the air, which is converted into nutrients.

Azaleas

These are not just pretty flower but can be of the great help to improve indoor air by absorbing formaldehyde.