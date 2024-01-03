Cosy And Chic: 4 Smart Tips For Choosing Curtains And Blinds, Expert Shares Efficient Ways To Warm Up Your Home In Winters

During winter transforming your home into a warm and inviting haven becomes a top priority. One effective and stylish way to combat the chill is by selecting the right curtains and blinds. In winter we would like to keep our abode cosy and warm and the right drapes and blinds can make a big difference to the internal temperature of our home. Curtains not only render us privacy but also can keep us warm during these colder months.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News English, Ms Atreyee Choudhury, Founder and Principal Interior Architect at De Panache shares smart tips to keep your home warm and cosy during the winter season.

Atreyee says, "As an interior architect, I would recommend following guidelines for selecting the right kind of drapes and blinds for your home during these freezing months."

This simple guide, with the help of the expert, will help you explore ways to create a cosy retreat while efficiently insulating your living spaces. Discovering the perfect balance between fashion and function as we delve into the world of window treatments that not only enhance your interior decor but also help keep the winter cold at bay.

Here are some smart and efficient ways of choosing the right curtains and blinds by Ms Atreyee Choudhury, to keep your homes warm and cosy in winter:

1. Opt for darker coloured fabric for curtains: Opt for darker coloured fabric as dark colour can absorb more sunlight during the day and hold onto the heat, keeping your indoors cosy, warm and snug.

2. Select a heavy fabric for blinds & curtains: Interior designers use heavy fabric like Suede Velvet or even Wool for winter curtains. Keep a separate set of heavy curtains for winter months. These are tightly woven fabric and replace your lace or sheer curtains with heavy fabric as these can keep cold air at bay and maintain warmth. The thicker the better for heat retention. Denser fabrics offer a good barrier against the outside chilly breeze.

3. Layering with drapes and Blackout backing: Another easy way to hold on to the heat is to do layering with drapes. More layers can help you to hold onto the heat. Layering offers insulation and temperature regulation between 2 layers of heavy drapes. You can also opt for a black-out backing for your curtains to render more shelf life to your winter curtain sets and this will also provide more warmth.

4. Shut your Blinds or Drapes at dusk: Drawing curtains at dusk can reduce heat loss. During the daytime allow maximum daylight to enter the rooms but close all the curtains at dusk immediately to prevent radiant heat loss. Closing your curtains as soon as dusk sets in will maximise your house’s potential to retain that heat.

In conclusion, Ms Atreyee suggests, "The key to keeping your abode warmer is to strike a balance between existing decor and the above points. One must align the selection of the drapes along with the existing decor theme as well. Winter curtains can help you to steal the warmth and keep the winter chill outside. With a thoughtful selection of curtains, you can still enjoy a warmer home during these chilly months."