Decoration tips for a garden party: Ideas to make your outdoors fun

New Delhi: The weather these days is neither too hot nor too cold and this calls for a garden party. A garden party is the perfect occasion to spend time with your friends, family and loved ones. There are several ways to make a garden party fun and the decor work for any time of the year. Here are few ideas to celebrate the weather in style.

Be it the family dinner, or hosting a party for big group of friends, the party outside is all you need to create a fresh dynamic for your garden party ideas.

Think of Theme

Planning to throw a grand party? Decide on a theme or color scheme first. From roses and chintz to a fun character- a theme can help look the party decor beautiful visually and can also be a great help when picking out tableware, food and decorations.

Table Plan

Choose a durable outdoor table with sound base to ensure that it stays stable. Do not use the lawn if there is a wet weather, as chair legs might sink. Cover the table using extra-long white table cloths, prettied up with colorful flowers.

Flowers in the table

Garden plants and flowers make a pretty table centrepiece. Using items like pot plants, pitchers or even cake stands piled can create an eye-catching focal point for table arrangement.

Quick tip for cutlery

Want to give a new lease of life to your vintage cutlery and utensils? Try vibrant colors spray. To co-ordinate mis-matched sets, choose a color combination to complement your table theme.

Floral furnishing

No party decoration is complete without freshly cut flowers. Only a few stems are needed to add a floral flourish. All you need to do is grouping the flowers for a focal point and place one at each place alternatively to give a floral look.

Light up for night

Do not forget to prepare the outdoor lighting to avoid any hurdles if the party continues till evening. From tea lights to lanterns, use different types of light to create the luminous effect.

Comfy seating

Comfy seating is a must, and you cannot deny that. It is important to keep everyone happy and comfortable. A plenty of cushions is the perfect choice to create a comfy seating. Moreover, to create a cozy atmosphere, you need soft pillows and cushions.

Outdoor kitchen

Consider building an outdoor kitchen and this will save your time and effort as you will not have to carry endless dishes back and forth between your kitchen and garden.