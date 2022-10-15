Diwali 2022: Redecorate your kitchen and bathroom this festive season with these 5 tips

New Delhi: The whole nation is busy celebrating the festive season. While people are hardly over the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations, the preparation for Diwali have already begun. they are revamping their space. Over the last few years, it has become a custom to elevate the interiors and deck up the home as family and friends spend time in each other’s houses.

Thus, here are some tips for the beautification of bathroom and kitchen.

Add Kitsch

Why not add kitsch to elevate the interiors of your kitchen? Apart from the neatly arranged jars and boxes, you can hang some framed posters and can also show some unique silverware and kitchenware.

Replace cutlery with the new ones

It’s time for you to refurnish your kitchen and replace the eccentric cutlery or serving dishes with the new ones.

Decorate your kitchen with flowers

Use different flowers to give your kitchen a perfect look and smell even nicer. Place some adorable flower pots instead of marigold garlands and also some vases of orchids and chrysanthemums.

Make your bathroom appealing

Replace the floor and wall tiles with natural stones. These are long-lasting and give your bathroom a beautiful look. Natural stones are available in different varieties to add up to the beauty of your bathroom.

Create an illusion

Place a huge mirror on the optically larger wall of your bathroom. This will change the entire look of the washroom and will make it look even bigger.