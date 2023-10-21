Durga Puja Decor Tips: Guide To Adding Splash Of Festive Colour To Your Home

Every festival comes with its unique narrative, accompanied by a kaleidoscope of vibrant decorations. Whether it's the sparkling lights and fragrant flowers of Diwali, the lush greenery of Christmas trees, or the vivid hues of Navratri, our homes come to life, exuding warmth and joy.

All celebration ushers in a shift in decor themes, and achieving the perfect equilibrium is pivotal. Balancing the elements doesn't involve distributing colours evenly; instead, it entails fashioning an aesthetically pleasing and cohesive environment.

According to Krsnaa Mehta - Founder and Design Director of India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, incorporating Navratri colours to your home during this festive season can be made easy in a few easy ways.

Mr Krsnaa Mehta says, "You don't need to overwhelm your space with all the colours at once. Choose a few key elements or accents in each colour to create a harmonious and festive ambience in your home during Navratri."

Meticulously choosing when and where to utilize each hue is fundamental to curating a well-proportioned and festive atmosphere within your household during the festive season of Navratri.

7 Ways To Add Navratri Colours Into Your Home During Celebrations

1. Opt for a Neutral Base: Initiate your decor with a neutral colour scheme as the canvas. Utilize shades of white or cream for walls, furniture, or significant decor pieces. This choice establishes a soothing foundation and allows Navratri colours to stand out.

2. Emphasize one or two Dominant Colors: Select one or two primary Navratri colours to take the spotlight in your decor. These colours can take centre stage in more substantial items such as curtains, rugs, or furniture upholstery. For instance, bright red curtains in the living room paired with neutrals like white, beige, grey, or black, or even specific shades of green, blue, or gold can create a captivating visual appeal.

3. Highlight with Complementary Colors: Use the remaining Navratri colours as accents. Let them adorn smaller decorative elements like cushions, vases, candles, or artworks. Disperse these accents evenly throughout your space to achieve a visually pleasing and balanced effect.

4. Strive for Symmetry in Design: If possible, arrange your furniture and decor items symmetrically to establish a sense of equilibrium and order. Incorporate decor items like throw pillows, vases, or lampshades featuring darker colours like navy blue and white patterns.

5. Infuse Metallic Touches: Enhance the Navratri colours with accents of gold or silver, adding a touch of luxury to your decor. Employ metallic picture frames, mirrors, or candle holders to achieve this opulent effect.

6. Layer Textures for Depth: Introduce diverse textures into your decor to add depth and visual interest. Consider embroidered cushions, woven rugs, or textured wall art that incorporate the Navratri colours.

7. Rotate Decor to Match the Festival Days: Given the nine days of Navratri, contemplate rotating your decor items to align with the daily colours.