Easy Home Decor Ideas: 6 Trending Suggestions To Redecorate And Transform Your House

Indian home décor is one of the most diverse, evolved, and impressive forms of creativity globally. Whether one considers the vibrant colors, intricate patterns, or the use of eco-friendly materials and practices, Indian home décor encompasses all the right elements, contributing significantly to its widespread popularity. This diversity extends to various price points, ensuring that there is something for every customer, whether they are budget-conscious or seeking opulence.

Let us delve into the prominent home décor as Mr. Palash Agrawal, Founder & Director, Vedas Exports shares trends that have captured our attention in 2023 and are likely to continue strongly in 2024:

1. Sustainability: Leading home décor manufacturers have focused on sustainable manufacturing processes. Key practices include using recycled metals, eco-friendly colors, and an emphasis on handmade craftsmanship. There is a growing preference for handicraft products that align with sustainable principles.

2. Craftsmanship: The handicraft trend has surged due to the meticulous handcrafting of high-quality metal products. Brands that consistently offer new designs, ensuring precision and attention to detail, are experiencing faster growth than India's overall market.

3. Colorfulness: Even within metal handicrafts, there is a demand for colors that go beyond the traditional copper, silver, and gold. Vibrant colors like blue, green, yellow, etc., are now prominently featured in metal décor art, adding a sense of vibrancy and joy to every space.

4. Intricate Patterns: Handmade metal crafts have moved beyond roughly crafted artifacts. In 2023, there was significant demand for intricate patterns like Jali's work on metal home décor items, along with popular patterns inspired by nature that now play a prominent role in home décor.

5. Preference for Wall Art: Walls are no longer neglected spaces; they come alive with various artistic expressions. From wooden artwork to fabrics and carpeting, there's a surge in popularity for exquisite metal wall art. People are investing in large metal wall art pieces that cover substantial square footage, becoming focal points within the room.

6. Textured and Hand-Hammered Metal Artwork: The distinction between machine-made and handcrafted metal décor is crucial. Those who appreciate the value of art and the unique touch of artisanal craftsmanship often choose handcrafted options. Hand-hammered surfaces create a sense of legacy and expertise, allowing viewers to appreciate, touch, and feel the art.