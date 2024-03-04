Home Decor Ideas For Small Spaces: 4 Victorian Design Tips For Cozy Living

Victorian style is synonymous with abundance constellation, jewel tone, and ornamentation taking the visitant to a realm of extravagance. This style represents the aristocracy during the Victorian era. It's known for its rich patterned fabrics, floral vinyl, statement chandelier etc. Imagine stepping into a space that exudes an air of exotic allure, transporting one to a realm where global wanderlust and Victorian design intertwine seamlessly.

Victorian Home Decor Tips

With the growing revolution in home decor, the Victorian style was no longer constricted only to blue blood but the plebeians were embracing the style too. Atreyee Choudhury, Founder & Principal Interior Architect of De Panache shares with you ideas as to how you can add Victorian design to your haven for a timeless grace.

1. Focal Point: Creating a focal point like a timeless chandelier, or wall cladding with visual inspiration from a peacock plumage, a mesmerising glass mosaic that radiates his precious possession like a gleaming gem. Besides glass mosaic, Victorian bold floral vinyl or murals on the wall thrive lavishness.

2. Color and texture: Victorian is all about monarchial, elect hues like emerald green, Azure blue, and ruby red reflect allurement. Introduce furniture and décor that will complement the colour palette. A mesmerizing velvet fabric with intricate embroidery weaves a story of elegance. Layering curtains with sumptuous velvet or silk will create a symphony of charm and opulence.

3. Flooring: In the world of luxury, wood flooring reflects the aura of the historical era. besides wood, floral pattern tiles exude grandeur and durability to imprint a timeless Victorian character in your abode.

4. Go Beyond Ordinary: In this modern time when everyone is swept away by contemporary design, embracing a classical outlook like built-in bookcases, cornices, and wainscoting to your rooms will take the interior space to another realm of extravagance.

To conclude, these tips will bring the charm of Victorian design into your small space while still maintaining a cosy and inviting atmosphere.