Home Decor Ideas For Summer: Add These 3 Cooling Colour Palettes For Refreshing Interiors This Season

As the season of sun and warmth arrives, it's time to refresh your living spaces with fascinating summer decor ideas. From vibrant themes and cooling colour aesthetics to low-cost makeovers, there are some easy tricks to bring the spirit of the season into your house. With simplicity, lightness, and the beauty of nature you create a calm and welcoming environment.

In the scorching heat of summer, nothing feels more inviting than stepping into a cool, refreshing oasis. When it comes to home interiors, incorporating cooling colour palettes can instantly transform your space into a serene retreat from the heat outside. Here are some refreshing home decor ideas listed by Chhaya Sharma, Founder and Principal Designer of Design ArTEC to add a pop of colour and cool into your house for a tasteful makeover:

Calming hues

“Colour psychology plays a vital role in creating refreshing interiors. Green, for instance, is often associated with nature, while blue promotes tranquillity, enriching a calming experience during Summer. Softer shades of purple such as lavender add a touch of luxury, harmonising with the summer vibes. From soft pastel blues to deeper navy hues, these shades can instantly cool down the temperature when used in the bedroom, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance. Incorporating natural elements such as potted plants and botanical prints can further enhance the calming effect of green hues, creating a tranquil sanctuary within your home,” suggests Ms Chhaya.

Light and Airy Accents

In addition to cool tones, incorporating light and airy accents into your summer interiors can enrich the feeling of freshness and openness in your home. Chayya says, “Opting for lightweight fabrics such as linen and cotton in pale hues can help create a breezy atmosphere that allows air to circulate freely, keeping your space cool and comfortable even on the hottest days. Layering sheer curtains with heavier drapes in complementary colours can add depth and dimension to your windows, creating visual interest without weighing down the space. Incorporating Vastu principles in planning can further enhance the comfort and energy efficiency of your summer interiors.”

Pops of Refreshing Accents

Accessories such as throw pillows, rugs, and artwork in vibrant shades of citrus, aqua, or coral can be placed in living areas, dining rooms, or other public zones to inject energy and personality into your home, creating a lively and inviting atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the season. Opting for accessories in lightweight materials such as glass, ceramic, or wicker can evoke the breezy vibe of your summer interiors, while also adding texture and visual interest. Mixing and matching different patterns and textures can create a dynamic and eclectic look that feels effortlessly chic and curated.