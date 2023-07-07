Home Interiors: Colour Trends To Look Out For In 2023

When it comes to interiors, colours play a very important role. "The right colour palette is crucial in creating bespoke, vibrant and livable environments in our homes, apparel, and accessories. Unfortunately, the shades of greys and whites, once the trendsetters have already taken a back seat due to their lack of expression," share Jannat and Sharon, co-founders of Daera, a Delhi-based product and interior design studio. The duo has curated a list of colours to look out for in 2023.

Colours Trends To Look Out For This Year

Jannat and Sharon list the key colours to check out for in 2023:

1. Hues Of Magenta and Deep Reds

As the Pantone colour of the year, Viva Magenta is poised to be increasingly used. This all-encompassing hue is drawn from the forecasted maximalist and metaverse trends. Hailing from the family of red, it offers an electrifying impact and can serve as a statement piece for furniture or accessories. One can also pair it with earthy and rustic colours to add a striking pop of colour.

2. Pale Tones Of Green And Oranges

Green and orange tones, reminiscent of nature, create a soothing atmosphere in a fast-paced world. These muted neon-like tones pair perfectly with darker shades and can be used in quilts, accent chairs, and towels. Green alone refreshes interiors but brings a playful and carefree vibe when paired with orange.

3. Earthy Shades

The resurgence of earthy shades, such as deep terracotta, peach, and warm blush, is evident, and these shades will be prominently featured in rooms with high ceilings. Complementing these tones with bright fabrics and accessories can enhance the overall appeal of any space.

4. Rustic Undertones

This Mediterranean-inspired colour scheme of earthy browns and beiges, combined with sand, copper, and stone tones, creates a timeless rustic feel. These calming shades suit any season and can be paired with wood, porcelain, ceramic, or clay decor to enhance the overall aesthetic.

Jannat and Sharon say ever since the pandemic, there has been an ever-increasing demand for brighter, more vibrant and newer looks in home interiors and spatial design. "Opting for bold and bright shades would undoubtedly add to the vibrancy and livability of the space. In contrast, earthy colours and muted neon combinations are the new neutral known to fortify the connection between nature. Also, a subtle yellow, orange and green tint could be seen more instead of the conventionally used greens and blues," say Jannat and Sharon.