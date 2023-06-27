Vastu Tips For Storeroom In Your House

When it comes to arranging your home according to Vastu principles, the store room is often overlooked. Although it may not be considered as important as the main rooms in the house, having a store room that is properly located and arranged can have a significant impact on the overall energy of the space, shares Acharya Ravi Kumar Sardana​, International Tarot Card reader, Vastu Consultant and Astrologer. He shares some key Vastu tips for creating a store room in your home.

Vastu Tips For Home: Dos And Don'ts Of Storeroom

Acharya Ravi Kumar Sardana shares the following Vastu tips for a storage room in your house. Read on:

1. Avoid building a storeroom in the northeast corner of the house as it is believed to be inauspicious. The northeast corner represents clarity and building a storeroom here may hinder clear thinking and understanding.

2. Similarly, it is not advisable to have a storeroom in the North direction as it represents opportunities, and having a storeroom here may prevent new opportunities from coming your way. However, if you already have a storeroom in the North, ensure that it is well-organized.

3. Ideally, the storeroom should be located in the southern or western part of the house as these directions are believed to be suitable for storing items and materials. The entrance of the storeroom should face towards the north or east direction.

4. Building a storeroom in the South of South-East direction increases confidence and power in the residents of the house. It is also profitable to build a storeroom in the South and West directions.

5. The South of South-west direction is considered the best location for a store room as it provides work energy and creates more work opportunities. However, it is important to avoid storing valuable items or books in the storeroom as it may bring negativity.

6. If the storeroom is located in the South West direction; it can increase savings in the house. The West direction represents profit, while the East direction represents connectivity, so having a store room in both directions can bring financial gains and social connectivity respectively.

"It is essential to keep the storeroom organized and clutter-free to avoid any negative impact on the energy of the house and its residents. By following these Vastu tips, you can create a storeroom that is both functional and beneficial to the overall energy of your home," says Acharya Ravi Kumar Sardana.

(Views expressed by the expert quoted in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)