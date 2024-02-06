Nooks And Corners: Maximising Small Spaces With Smart Home Decor Ideas

Small spaces are often-overlooked areas can be transformed into functional and visually appealing spaces with a touch of creativity. By strategically placing storage units, accent furniture, and decorative elements, every corner becomes a focal point, adding depth and character to the room. Whether it's a cozy reading nook bathed in natural light or a compact home office tucked away in a bedroom corner, the key lies in utilizing every inch of space efficiently. With thoughtful design choices, nooks and corners can truly elevate the overall ambiance of a home.

Dhara Shroff and Head of Retail & Reema Shah and Head of Creative Opulin says, "Maximising the styling potential in small spaces requires an exceptional blend of creativity, functionality, and a keen eye for design. An easy and impactful method to achieve this balance involves adding a touch of colour and some greenery, elevating the ambiance of any given spot. An easy and impactful way to combine colour and greenery is through the use of decorative items such as vases, throw pillows, or wall art."

"Harnessing the true potential of every nook and cranny within our living spaces is an essential aspect of interior design. Another captivating way is to embrace antique or vintage decor. These timeless pieces bring unique charm, and a sense of history and character to spaces. Even put together, vertical greenery and antique decor, if carefully curated and thoughtfully arranged, paint a narrative of elegance within small corners and nooks around a home," adds Ms. Saba Kapoor, Co - Founder, Nivasa.

Here are some ways you can amp up your small room as shared by Mr. Sachin Chauhan Director Dialogues by Nirmals

- Utilize living room corners for storage and display units

- Place accent chair and side table near window for relaxation

- Decorate tiny living room corners with sculptural plants or floor lamps

- Brighten up dark corners with colorful artwork

- Add charm with consoles, décor pieces, and table lamps

- Create a home office by installing a study table with floating shelves in bedroom corners

- Opt for a dresser with mirror for bedroom corner spaces

Mr. Siddhant and Shivani Anand, Co-founders, Bay Window concludes, "Imagine turning that forgotten corner into a quiet slice of paradise. The key lies in selecting the right furniture and decor elements to make the most of the limited space. A statement chair can serve as the focal point, providing both comfort and style. Lighting plays a crucial role in creating a cosy ambiance in any space."