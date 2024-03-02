trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726845
NewsHome & Kitchen
HOME DECOR

Spring Home Decor Ideas: 8 Tips For Refreshing Your Apartment's Interior Design This Season

As we embrace the full bloom of spring, with Holi and Easter approaching, it's the perfect time to prepare for the upcoming season of warm-weather gatherings. Here are decor tips for home this season.

Written By Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Spring Home Decor Ideas: 8 Tips For Refreshing Your Apartment's Interior Design This Season Channel fresh energy with a personal touc (Pic: Freepik)

As spring breathes new life into nature, our homes also crave a rejuvenating touch and what better way to embrace its spirit than by refreshing your house decor? As nature bursts forth with vibrant colours and fresh blooms, it's the perfect time to infuse your living spaces with a new sense of style and energy. From bold paint choices to playful patterns, there are endless possibilities to enliven your home. Seize this spring as an opportunity to breathe vitality into your living spaces, capturing the essence of India's cultural richness. 

Embrace the colours of spring by incorporating pastel hues and natural elements into your decor. Whether you're hosting a festive Holi brunch or an outdoor Easter garden party, these easy decorations are sure to make a lasting impression and create a welcoming atmosphere for all your loved ones.

Ar. Anurag Pashine and Ar. Pallavi Pashine, Salankar Pashine & Associates in Nagpur, share their insights on infusing the spirited aura of spring into your home.

Tips to Style Your Home In Spring Season

- Experiment with bold paint choices for accent walls to enliven your home with vibrant hues, infusing warmth into living spaces.

- Integrate colourful textiles and complement them with statement furniture to add depth and character to your decor.

- Curate a gallery wall adorned with cherished items or travel souvenirs to add a personal touch that tells a story of connection and individuality.

- Replace heavy curtains and blankets with lighter fabrics like linen or cotton to welcome the spring light and create an airy ambience.

- Opt for sheer curtains to usher in more natural light, enhancing the brightness and uplifting feel of your space.

- Embrace lighter bedding with floral patterns or airy textures to amplify the spring vibe and create a fresh, rejuvenating atmosphere in your bedroom.

- Refresh your decor by decluttering and organising, and introduce multi-functional furniture that maximises storage while embodying a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

- Channel fresh energy with a personal touch, allowing your space to echo your unique story through vibrant colours, natural elements, and thoughtful decor, transforming it into a sanctuary that radiates joy.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?