As spring breathes new life into nature, our homes also crave a rejuvenating touch and what better way to embrace its spirit than by refreshing your house decor? As nature bursts forth with vibrant colours and fresh blooms, it's the perfect time to infuse your living spaces with a new sense of style and energy. From bold paint choices to playful patterns, there are endless possibilities to enliven your home. Seize this spring as an opportunity to breathe vitality into your living spaces, capturing the essence of India's cultural richness.

Embrace the colours of spring by incorporating pastel hues and natural elements into your decor. Whether you're hosting a festive Holi brunch or an outdoor Easter garden party, these easy decorations are sure to make a lasting impression and create a welcoming atmosphere for all your loved ones.

Ar. Anurag Pashine and Ar. Pallavi Pashine, Salankar Pashine & Associates in Nagpur, share their insights on infusing the spirited aura of spring into your home.

Tips to Style Your Home In Spring Season

- Experiment with bold paint choices for accent walls to enliven your home with vibrant hues, infusing warmth into living spaces.

- Integrate colourful textiles and complement them with statement furniture to add depth and character to your decor.

- Curate a gallery wall adorned with cherished items or travel souvenirs to add a personal touch that tells a story of connection and individuality.

- Replace heavy curtains and blankets with lighter fabrics like linen or cotton to welcome the spring light and create an airy ambience.

- Opt for sheer curtains to usher in more natural light, enhancing the brightness and uplifting feel of your space.

- Embrace lighter bedding with floral patterns or airy textures to amplify the spring vibe and create a fresh, rejuvenating atmosphere in your bedroom.

- Refresh your decor by decluttering and organising, and introduce multi-functional furniture that maximises storage while embodying a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

- Channel fresh energy with a personal touch, allowing your space to echo your unique story through vibrant colours, natural elements, and thoughtful decor, transforming it into a sanctuary that radiates joy.