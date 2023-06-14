Top 5 Cleaning Tips And Tricks For An Immaculate Home

Home cleaning tips: The majority of individuals aren't sure if they should sweep or dust first. They debate whether it is best to clean the bathroom first or the kitchen first.

To make the most of your time and clean your house quickly, follow this step-by-step approach, which is based on years of hard-earned experiences:

One room at a time

One room at a time is a tried-and-true cleaning advice to abide by. Wash all the materials in the bedroom, including the curtains, pillow and cushion cases, duvets, bedspreads, carpets, and so on.

Empty the whole contents of the closet and dust it while cleaning out your closet. Start by using a liquid cleaning on the bathroom shelf. Since your kitchen will need a complete cleaning, start by throwing away any outdated or expired items and appliances as well as cleaning the shelves. Take everything out of the fridge and clean it.

If you are repainting, use paints that are simple to keep because cleaning your walls may be a difficult chore. Spider webs should be removed from your home's gloomy corners.

HACK: Lemon, a natural product, combined with equal portions of apple cider vinegar will work wonders to remove hard water stains from kitchen faucets, surfaces, and steel or glass kitchenware. After about 20 minutes, wash it off with water. Sprinkle baking soda over the toilet bowl and sink in the bathroom. Put a drop of dish soap on a scrubber and scrub vigorously. Perfect the flushing!

Declutter

One of the finest times of the year to get rid of things you don't need is now. Follow the "one-year rule" and discard anything you haven't used in the last 12 months. This includes unused household things, unfit clothing, faulty gadgets and appliances, worn-out accessories, and damaged goods.

HACK: Another method to spread holiday happiness is to donate used goods and clothing to shelters and orphanages.

Polish Metals

Although brass is lovely, it tarnishes quickly. Take out the wicks and used candles from the candleholders. Any remaining wax that is stuck to the edges can be gently scraped off using a knife or blade. Turn the glassware upside down on a piece of paper or cloth to absorb any remaining moisture before drying it.

HACK: Warm water and vinegar should be mixed 50:50 in a spray container. Using a wiper, clean the surface with the cleaning solution. Next, use a soft towel to properly dry the surface. Pour vinegar into the pot and let it sit for a few hours to eliminate burn marks.

Scrubbing Corners

The fan cleaning process can be time-consuming and unpleasant, with dust flying everywhere, but we have a trick for you. Just cover the blade with an old pillowcase you already have. Then gently tap and rub the blade between the two layers of the pillowcase. All the dust will just collect in the pillowcase, leaving your fan pristine.

Next, use those worn-out socks to wipe your windows and blinds. Apply some water to the blinds or windows, then clean while sock-clad. Finally, use steam to eliminate tough carpet stains. All you need is ammonia, a spray bottle, and an iron—yes, your iron!

HACK: Make a natural air freshener by combining 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of baking soda with 5 to 10 drops of your preferred essential oil and water, then sprinkle it on these just-cleansed things.

Professional help

Consider getting expert assistance if you want mental peace. Send your curtains and couch coverings to be dry cleaned so you can have clean, new items. Today, it's easy to hire a professional cleaner to clean your house completely and properly.

Make cleaning a family activity by arranging a time in advance and allocating duties to each member, it can be a lot of fun when everyone does a little.