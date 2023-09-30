trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668974
NewsHome & Kitchen
VASTU TIPS FOR HOME

Vastu Tips For Prosperity: 7 Ways To Attract Positive Energy And Prosperity Into Your House

Elevate your home's energy with Vastu tips for the entrance. Here are some ideal ways of positioning décor and accessories to invite prosperity and positive vibes into your living space. Check here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips For Prosperity: 7 Ways To Attract Positive Energy And Prosperity Into Your House 7 Ways To Attract Positive Energy And prosperity Into Your House (Pexels)

In Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian science of architecture, the entrance of a home holds great significance. It is believed to be the gateway through which energies, opportunities, and prosperity enter the household. 

Vastu Tips for House Entrance To Invite Prosperity and Well- being

By following Vastu guidelines for positioning accessories and décor at the entrance, you can create a harmonious and welcoming atmosphere that attracts positivity and abundance.

1. Keep it Tidy and Well-Lit

A clutter-free entrance ensures a smooth flow of energy into the home. Keep the entrance area neat and organized, allowing positive energy to circulate freely. Adequate lighting at the entrance, especially during the evenings, promotes a sense of warmth and vitality.

2. Choose the Right Colors

Colors play a vital role in Vastu. Opt for colors like green, blue, or even shades of brown for the entrance door. These colors are associated with growth, tranquility, and stability. Avoid dark and gloomy colors, as they may repel positive energy.

3. Positioning of Mirrors

Mirrors at the entrance should be placed on the sidewalls, not directly facing the entrance. Mirrors can amplify and reflect energy, so positioning them properly ensures that positive energy is retained within the home while negative energy is deflected.

4. Incorporate Auspicious Symbols

Adorn the entrance with auspicious symbols like Om, Swastik, or the sacred Kalash. These symbols are believed to attract positive vibrations and prosperity into the household.

5. Greenery and Plants

Placing plants near the entrance is highly encouraged in Vastu. Greenery symbolizes growth and life. However, avoid thorny plants, as they can bring negative energy. Choose plants like money plants or holy basil for their positive energy and air-purifying qualities.

6. Welcome Mats and Rugs

Ensure your welcome mats or rugs are vibrant and inviting. Choose warm and earthy tones to enhance the welcoming atmosphere. Mats should be placed facing inward, symbolizing the invitation of positive energy and opportunities into the home.

7. Avoid Obstacles and Clutter

The entrance should be free of any obstacles or clutter that might hinder the flow of energy. Ensure that the pathway leading to the entrance is clear and inviting, promoting a smooth entry of positivity.

By implementing these Vastu tips for your home's entrance, you can create an inviting and prosperous ambiance. Vastu is about establishing harmony and balance, and by aligning your entrance with these principles, you are setting the stage for a harmonious and abundant life. Welcome prosperity with open arms and an auspicious entrance!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train