What Is The Right Kind Of Lighting And Furniture For Kids Room? Experts Share Home Decor Tips

Designing a child's room involves more than aesthetics; it's about fostering an environment that nurtures growth and creativity.

Two things smatter the most- lighting and furniture. Lighting should be bright and adjustable and furniture should prioritize safety and durability.

Kishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals says, "Parents do everything to fulfil all the needs of their kids, so why not put some extra effort into lighting their rooms and add to the functionality and design of the room? Lighting can make a big difference, especially in kids’ rooms. Different types of lighting can influence one’s mood and behaviour in various ways."

5 Tips For Bring Right Kind of Lighting To Children's Room

According to Kishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals, different types of lighting can influence one’s mood and behaviour in various ways. Here are 5 tips shared by him:

Keep it natural - Incorporating natural light into a child’s room is crucial, as it helps with vitamin D absorption and regulates their circadian rhythms, leading to a better sleep cycle. To ensure maximum natural light, keep the windows open during the daytime and avoid using curtains that block sunlight.

Ambient Lighting - To create the right ambience, the ambient lighting of the children’s room should not be too bright or dim. It just needs to be bright enough for the child to read or play without causing any strain on their eyes.

Task Lighting - In a child’s room, a study table without a desk or table lamp is unheard of. Task lighting is crucial for specific activities such as reading, studying, and playing games.

Night Lights - Night lights are a crucial part of the lighting setup in children’s rooms. LED night lights, such as plug-in lights, portable lights, and battery-operated lights, are widely used and appreciated for their convenience and energy efficiency.

Go Beyond Basics to Light Up Kids’ Rooms - Coloured lighting is a great way to infuse creativity and fun into a child’s room. Decorative strip lights and rope lights in various colours are popular choices to create a particular theme or mood.

Arvind Joshi, VP Marketing and Head Marketing, Greenpanel Industries Ltd shares about the right kind of furniture that is essential in your kid's room He says, "To adorn the children's room with a welcoming ambience, we would suggest opting for a vibrant color palette. And when it comes to furniture, it's important to choose pieces that are not only durable and functional but also aesthetic."

3 Tip To Keep In Mind While Choosing Furniture For Your Kid's Room

Further, Mr Arvind Joshi shares a few smart tips to buy better furniture for your kids as per the room decor and aesthetic.

- An important criterion while selecting furniture for your child's room is to ensure the safety of your kids by selecting furniture that has rounded edges and a bed with padded headboards, side rails, etc.

- Other features that are equally important to consider include higher bending strength, load-bearing capacity, and screw-holding capacity.

- One should also check if it is a green product as it prioritizes safety, making it suitable for kids as well.