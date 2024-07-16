It's National Cherry Day! To celebrate, Northwest Cherries are sharing some delicious and easy recipes. Whether you're in the mood for a refreshing drink, a healthy breakfast, a classic dessert, or a versatile filling, there's something for everyone. Get ready to enjoy the sweet taste of summer with these fantastic recipes!



CHERRY CITRUS PUNCH



Ingredients

● 2 cup Northwest Cherries, pitted

● 2 cups chilled orange juice

● 2 cups chilled lemon-lime flavoured soda

● 1 can (8oz) pineapple chunks in juice chilled and drained

● 1 orange peeled and sectioned

Instructions

1. Place cherries in a single layer on a baking sheet, freeze until firm.

2. Blend orange juice, soda, pineapple with juice, and orange sections in a pitcher. Pour into glasses to within 2 inches of top.

3. Divide frozen cherries between glasses. Serve with spoons.

DRIED CHERRY OVERNIGHT OATS



Ingredients

● 2 cups rolled oats

● 4 tbsp chia seeds

● 1 1/2 cups milk

● 2 tsp pure almond extract

● 4 tbsp pure maple syrup

● 1/2 cup dried cherries, roughly chopped

Instructions

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the oats and chia seeds and stir to combine.

2. Add in the milk, almond extract, and maple syrup. Stir to combine until uniformly mixed.

3. Using a 1/4 measuring cup, divide the oats mixture amongst 4 small jars, adding a layer of dried cherries in between scoops. Top with remaining dried cherries

4. Seal the jars and transfer them to the fridge. Let the oats sit in the fridge overnight, or at least for 6 hours, before serving.

5. Serve on their own, or top with Greek yogurt, additional dried cherries, and sliced almonds.

CHERRY CLAFOUTIS

Ingredients



● 1 pound Cherries pitted

● 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

● 1/4 tsp salt

● 1/2 cup sugar

● 1 tsp teaspoon

● 4 eggs

● 1 1/4 cups half and half

● powdered sugar

● 3 tbsp butter softened, for buttering the dish

Instructions

1. Prep the cherries: Preheat the oven to 375℉. Remove the stems from the cherries. Wash and dry the cherries. Pit the cherries using a cherry pitter (recommended) or a knife.

2. Make the batter: Boil the half and half, then remove from the heat. Let the cream cool for about 5 minutes. Blend the batter with a blender or hand mixer until it is smooth. Add cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla, flour, and salt to a bowl or blender. Mix until smooth with no lumps.es.

3. Assemble and bake the clafoutis: Butter the skillet. Arrange the cherries in the skillet. Pour the batter over the cherries. Bake for about 45 minutes or until it is fully cooked.

4. Finish: Dust with powdered sugar. Serve.



CHERRY VANILLA PIE FILLING



Ingredients

● 5 cups sweet cherries, washed, stemmed, and pitted

● 1 cup sugar

● 1/2 cup water

● 4 tbsp cornstarch

● 3 tbsp lemon juice

● 1 vanilla bean (optional)

● 1 tsp cinnamon (optional)

Instructions

1. Place the cherries, sugar and lemon juice in a large non reactive pot.

2. Split and scrape one vanilla bean and add it to the pot.

3. Heat on low until cherries release their juices about 15- 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile mix the water and cornstarch; set aside.

5. Increase the heat and bring to a boil.

6. Once boiling mix the water and cornstarch well and add to the pot stirring constantly.

7. Once mixture thickens (which will happen almost immediately if it was boiling)remove pot from heat and continue to stir for about a minute to prevent scorching.

8. Immediately fill a hot quart jar leaving ½ inch head space.

9. Wipe rim and place flat lid and band on the jar.

10. Process in a hot water bath for 35 minutes.