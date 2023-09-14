trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662283
ROYAL WEDDING

Norwegian Princess Who Claims 'She Can Talk To Angels' To Marry Shaman Who Feels 'Cancer Is A Choice'

According to reports, the couple will tie the knot next year - on August 24, 2024 - in the beautiful Norwegian village of Geiranger 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
  • Both Louise and Verrett are known for making controversial statements and their alternative beliefs
  • African-American Durek Verrett calls himself a "sixth-generation shaman"
  • Princess Martha Louise was earlier married to author Ari Behn, who committed suicide in 2019, two years after their divorce
Norwegian Princess Who Claims 'She Can Talk To Angels' To Marry Shaman Who Feels 'Cancer Is A Choice' Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett (Pic: Instagram/@princessmarthalouise)

Princess Märtha Louise, the eldest child of the Norwegian king - King Harald V - is all set to toe the knot with self-professed spiritual guru from Hollywood, Durek Verrett. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot next year. In an official statement, King Harald V said that his family was “delighted to welcome” Verrett. The couple, who toured the country in 2019 as “The Princess and The Shaman", created a storm in Norway because of their alternative beliefs. 

According to a report in the Guardian, 51-year-old Märtha Louise has said she can talk with angels, while 48-year-old Verrett claims he "communicates with a broad range of spirits, wields ancient medicine and has a medallion that helps ward off heavy energies, spells and darkness." Reports say that the wedding will take place on August 24 in the picturesque village of Geiranger in Norway.


A Princess And A 'Shaman': The Controversial Couple

Both Louise and Verrett are known for making controversial statements and their alternative beliefs. Martha Louise, a divorcee who has three daughters, has claimed that she can talk to angels and she has shared this in books and courses and made a lot of money.

African-American Durek Verrett calls himself a "sixth-generation shaman". Verrett has suggested that cancer is a choice and reportedly sold medallions online to ward off COVID-19. According to a BBC report, she "has claimed to have risen from the dead and to have predicted the 9/11 attacks in the United States two years before they took place." He had reportedly even recommended exercises to remove "imprints" from women's private part left by previous sexual partners. Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Antonio Banderas are reportedly among his followers.

Princess Martha Louise was earlier married to author Ari Behn, who committed suicide in 2019, two years after their divorce. In November 2022, she relinquished her royal duties so that she could concentrate on her alternative medicine business with Verrett. The latter has often been called a 'quack' and the duo have been panned for their alternative beliefs.

