Exclusive: Feeling Stressed And Overwhelmed At Work? Expert Shares Tips To Prevent Burnout

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines burnout as "a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed." In an increasingly fast-paced world dominated by the corporate world, the 'hustle culture' is putting many people under a lot of stress. The hustle culture refers to a workplace environment which places an intense focus on productivity, ambition, and success, and totally disregards rest, self-care, and work-life balance. But this can be dangerous, experts say, and can lead to burnout which in turn affects one's career and health in the long run.

"In a world that often glorifies busyness and constant productivity, it's important to remind ourselves of a simple truth: It's okay to say no, to set boundaries, and to prioritize your mental well-being. In fact, it's not just okay, it's absolutely human to put yourself first," shares Ritu Mehrotra, Founder & CEO, United We Care, a deep tech company focused on mental health and wellness.

Facing Burnout? Early Symptoms To Watch Out For

Many of us tend to ignore burnout, relentlessly overworking until we're on the brink of mental exhaustion. However, this approach only leads to increasingly unstable mental well-being, offering no real benefits in the long run, says Ritu Mehrotra. "It might be difficult to spot the early signs of burnout because they frequently appear gradually and are simple to ignore. However, if you're exhibiting any of the following, it's critical to recognize and treat them since they point to the beginning of burnout," she adds. Read on to know the symptoms:

Physical Indicators: These include signs such as drowsiness, excessive exhaustion, recurrent headaches, stomachaches, tense muscles, and irregular sleep patterns.

Emotional Manifestations: These include feelings of worry, despair, irritation, hostility, and emotional detachment as well as a discernible loss in motivation. Cognitive symptoms include trouble focusing, choosing a course of action, or remembering details. Your mental acuity could be diminished.

Behaviour Shifts: Burnout can result in a tendency toward substance abuse as well as increasing absences from work or other obligations.

Mental Symptoms: Your mental health may deteriorate, which could make you retreat from social situations.

How To Deal With Burnout

In order to stop burnout from getting worse, it is crucial to recognize the symptoms and take preventative actions to address them, says Mehrotra. She lists the following steps one should take to deal with burnout:

Take some time out for yourself: This could mean taking a vacation, going for a walk in nature, or simply spending some time doing something you enjoy.

Talk to someone: Talk to a friend, family member, therapist, or other trusted person about how you are feeling.

Make some changes at work: This could mean asking for a reduction in workload, delegating tasks, or setting boundaries between your work and personal lives.

Take care of your physical and mental health: Get enough sleep, eat healthy foods, and exercise regularly.

Practice relaxation techniques: This could include yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

Avoid Burnout: Points To Remember

Ritu Mehrotra has some further words of advice. To avoid being burdened, consider the following steps, she advises:

1. Set realistic expectations. Don't try to do too much at once.

2. Learn to say no. It's okay to say no to requests that are unreasonable or that will take too much of your time.

3. Take breaks. Get up and move around every 20–30 minutes. Take a longer break to eat lunch and relax.

4. Delegate tasks. Don't try to do everything yourself. Ask for help from your colleagues or supervisor.

5. Take care of yourself. Make sure you are getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, and exercising regularly.