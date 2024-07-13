Visiting Kerala During Monsoon Is A Different Fun, These Places Here Look Like Heaven

Kerala is home to beaches and hill stations. The magic of vegetation spread across Kerala is an attraction for both domestic and international tourists. Houseboats, Ayurvedic resorts and backcountry tours are available

only in Kerala. The best time to visit here is winter, but you can also plan your trip during the rainy season. You can explore these places in Kerala during the rainy season.



Alleppey

Known as the Venice of the East, Alleppey is a wonderful place to see some of the most beautiful places in Kerala. Alleppey is more suitable for honeymooners but you can also visit here with family and friends.

Alleppey evenings and mornings are beautiful. Don't miss the chance to go sea sailing here.



Wayanad

Wayanad is a great place to visit even in the rainy season. It is famous for its waterfalls, which are worth admiring during the rainy season. Spending a night in Wayanad Valley is truly memorable. If you plan to be here

this season, be sure to try the tree house. There are also plenty of options for the adventurous.



Munnar

Munnar is one of the most beautiful places in Kerala. It enhances the beauty of the tea garden. Come with your partner or friend, you will have a lot of fun. Apart from the tea gardens, there are many places for trekking here. If you have free time, what better than to sit at the base of the waterfall and enjoy a few moments?



Thekkady

It will rain twice in Thekkady fair. Green light spreads everywhere and makes your body and mind happy. This season is considered the best time to visit Periyar National Park. While going on the boat, you will see many animals like elephants and tigers. Apart from the natural beauty, Thekkady is also famous for its spices, so make sure to buy spices when you come here.

Athirappilly Falls

Located 1000 feet above sea level on the Chalakudy River in Thrissur district, Athirapally Falls are similar to Niagara Falls. Rainbows can be seen here, so have your camera ready. The area around the waterfall is a center of biodiversity. The best time to visit Athirapally Falls is between June and September.

Experience the magnetism of Kerala during the season 2024. From the sparkling waters of Alleppey to the misty hills of Munnar, this article has revealed five must see places. Immerse yourself in lush greenery and vibrant events. Kerala offers an amazing weather trip like no other.