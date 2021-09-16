Live: Bhupendra Patel’s Cabinet to take oath in less than an hour, majority of Rupani's ministers likely to be dropped

PM Narendra has inaugurated Defence Offices Complexes in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Army chief General MM Naravane were also present.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted China's southwestern province of Sichuan killing at least three people, the state media reported. The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).

Earlier in the day, history was made as Elon Musk's SpaceX sent - for the first time in the world - a rocket toward orbit with an all-amateur crew, with no professional astronauts.

In Afghanistan, problems continue and even as country stares at economic crisis, Imran Khan has batted for the Taliban government.

Back in India, rain alert has been issued in the capital and several other states, while the swearing-in of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s Cabinet will be held tooday (September 16) at 1.30 pm.

