Live: Bhupendra Patel’s Cabinet to take oath in less than an hour, majority of Rupani's ministers likely to be dropped

There has been suspense over ministerial faces in Gujarat cabinet, in the backdrop of the BJP's "no repeat" formula  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 16, 2021 - 13:00
New Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Pic courtesy: IANS)

PM Narendra has inaugurated Defence Offices Complexes in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Army chief General MM Naravane were also present.

A  6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted China's southwestern province of Sichuan killing at least three people, the state media reported. The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).

Earlier in the day, history was made as Elon Musk's SpaceX sent - for the first time in the world - a rocket toward orbit with an all-amateur crew, with no professional astronauts.

In Afghanistan, problems continue and even as country stares at economic crisis, Imran Khan has batted for the Taliban government.

Back in India, rain alert has been issued in the capital and several other states, while the swearing-in of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s Cabinet will be held tooday (September 16) at 1.30 pm.

16 September 2021, 12:55 PM

Majority of ministers in the cabinet headed by previous Chief Minister Vijay Rupani are likely to be dropped, including Nitin Patel. Over 20 leaders would be sworn in as ministers which may make way for young ministers, sources said.

16 September 2021, 12:19 PM

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi submits his resignation, which is effective from today.
 

16 September 2021, 12:01 PM

"New defence office complexes to further strengthen efforts to make working of forces more convenient," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after inaugurating two buildings. (PTI) 

16 September 2021, 11:50 AM

New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat will take oath on soon at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar amid speculation that the BJP may induct new faces into the state cabinet, with just over a year left for the state Assembly polls.  There has been suspense over ministerial faces, in the backdrop of the BJP's "no repeat" formula. According to sources, the BJP leadership has decided to try new faces this time and drop almost all the past ministers, even some senior ones, who were part of the previous Rupani government. However, there was no official word from the BJP about it. Many believe that the "no repeat" formula has been proposed keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls as the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, wants to go to voters with a clean slate. (PTI)

16 September 2021, 11:31 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes at Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Army Chief General MM Naravane were also present. (ANI)

16 September 2021, 11:21 AM

16 September 2021, 11:21 AM

In Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducts searches at the residence of former state minister KC Veeramani in Chennai.

 

16 September 2021, 11:19 AM

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reviewed the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) covering the States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Addressing media in Sohna, Gadkari said, "Delhi-Katra expressway will be launched in two years, to reduce the distance from 727 to 572 kilometres, you will reach Katra from Delhi in six hours. We are also working on new roads from Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Haridwar, to take you there in two hours." (ANI)

 

16 September 2021, 11:14 AM

China launched an emergency response on Thursday after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted its Sichuan province. Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system. Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response. (Reuters)

16 September 2021, 11:13 AM

New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat will take oath today at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar amid speculation that the BJP may induct new faces into the state cabinet, with just over a year left for the state Assembly polls.

16 September 2021, 11:12 AM

American aerospace manufacturer SpaceX on Thursday launched the Falcon 9 carrier rocket that placed the Crew Dragon spaceship into orbit. This was the first-ever fully civilian crew mission dubbed as Inspiration4. The launch took place at 00:03 GMT from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (ANI)

