LIVE: Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to reopen today after COVID-19 hiatus

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said that the state cabinet will be part of the "Jatha", which will visit the historic shrine in Pakistan on November 18. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 - 09:34
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of Gurpurab on November 19, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be reopened today (November 17). The Corridor which provides rare visa-free travel from India to Pakistan and vice versa for pilgrims to pray at Holy Gurudwara Darbar Sahib was closed since March last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi informed that the state cabinet will be part of the "Jatha", which will visit the historic shrine in Pakistan on November 18. 

Meanwhile, India has recorded 10,197 new COVID-19 cases and the country's active caseload has now declined to its lowest in 527 days and currently stands at 1,28,555. 

Stay tuned for the latest news updates!

17 November 2021, 09:34 AM

COVID-19: India has recorded 10,197 new cases, 12,134 recoveries and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload has now declined to its lowest in 527 days and currently stands at 1,28,555. 

17 November 2021, 09:32 AM

Punjab: The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be reopened today (November 17). The Corridor which provides rare visa-free travel from India to Pakistan and vice versa for pilgrims to pray at Holy Gurudwara Darbar Sahib was closed since March last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi informed that the state cabinet will be part of the "Jatha", which will visit the historic shrine in Pakistan on November 18. 

