'Grabs from school children's food plates': Suvendu makes explosive allegation against Mamata Banerjee for misusing mid-day meal funds

West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday made an explosive allegation against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misusing mid-day meal funds and said money was diverted for the TMC supremo's trip to Hingalganj two months ago. In a tweet, Suvendu said, "CM grabs from School Childrens' food plates to fund her trips. What a shame!" The Leader of the Opposition also alleged that funds for the development of the SC, ST, and OBC communities were also diverted for the trip. Suvendu tweeted, "Lakhs of rupees were diverted from the Mid Day Meal funds for CM's trip to Hingalganj, North 24 Parganas, last November. Even funds for SC, ST & OBC Development were wasted on her trip."

However, Trinamool Congress rejected this claim. The TMC camp claims that the chief minister has a separate allocation for each visit, so there is no question of going around on the mid-day meal fund. On Thursday morning, Suvendu Adhikari tweeted a picture of some documents. The Leader of Opposition further tweeted, "WB Govt is so bankrupt that CM's 'so called' Administrative Visits (covert Political Tours) are being financed by diverting funds from Mid Day Meal; SC, ST & OBC Development Finance Corporation, Civil Defence (Disaster Management) and even MP-LAD (Local Area Development) Funds. Rs. 1.35 crore was spent on her 2-day visit. This is just a small example. WB Govt & its Officers from the top to the BDOs regularly divert funds unethically. But stealing from children's plates is just unimaginable. That's why snakes & lizards are found in Mid Day Meals in WB."

The Trinamool leadership raised the tone in response to this accusation by the opposition leader. Trinamool Spokesperson and State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh, regarding this complaint, said that every trip is sent by one or the other department or from a particular sector. Kunal said, "Suvendu Adhikari was once a minister, once he also visited in a helicopter. So Suvendu should know where the expenses come from." Another Trinamool leader, Jayprakash Majumder, has claimed that this allegation is not true. He said, "Everything has a separate allocation of money. If he is not aware of this, then the question has to be raised, from where the trip of PM Modi is funded?"

On one hand, when BJP's all-India president JP Nadda is present in the state, the political circles think that this allegation is very significant. It may be noted that Suvendu Adhikari had earlier sent a letter to the Centre questioning the quality and transparency of the mid-day meal. He also claimed that the fund allocated for this project was being used for the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme.