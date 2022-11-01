topStories
HARYANA STEELERS VS BENGALURU BULLS 2022

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Haryana beat Bengaluru 29-27

Haryana vs Bengaluru, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Nov 01, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Haryana beat Bengaluru 29-27
After being involved in a tie in their last match, Haryana Steelers will want to claim maximum points against Bengaluru Bulls. The Steelers have won thrice, lost four times and played out a tie so far, making it imperative for them to start winning more consistently. The likes of Meetu Sharma (66 raid points) and Manjeet (59 raid points) have been their best attackers this season but they need more help to release the pressure from their shoulders and push back opposition defences. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been their best tacklers with 22 and 19 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal (14 tackle points) and Iranian Amirhossein Bastami (10 tackle points) have also contributed defensively.

Table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls will fancy their chances of winning against Haryana Steelers as they aim to extend their five-match unbeaten streak. The Bulls have been involved in some thrilling matches of late and have held their nerve to register some hard-fought victories. They will expect to win again come Tuesday and will bank on the likes of Bharat and Vikash Kandola to get their attack up and running in the match. While Bharat has scored 102 raid points this season, Kandola has managed 64 raid points and Neeraj Narwal with 22 raid points has been their next best attacker. On the defensive side of things, their trusted trio of Saurabh Nandal (31 tackle points), Aman (18 tackle points) and Mahender Singh (15 tackle points) have been the standout performers.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls have faced each other in six matches.Out of these, Haryana Steelers have won two matches whereas Bengaluru Bulls have won four games. 

01 November 2022
21:41 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Haryana vs Bengaluru

Haryana dominate Bengaluru in a game dominated by defenders.

Haryana 29-27 Bengaluru

20:35 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Haryana vs Bengaluru

Both the teams are playing on their defence with just 23 points scored in the first half.

Haryana 13-10 Bengaluru

20:24 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Haryana vs Bengaluru

20:22 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Haryana vs Bengaluru

 

 

