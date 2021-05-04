India breaking latest live news updates Narendra Modi Boris Johnson S Jaishankar COVID-19 Coronavirus State assembly election 2021 Mamata Banerjee west bengal JP Nadda

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - 09:22
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual summit with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson today (May 4, 2021). The virtual meet is likely to begin at 5 PM.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the virtual summit is considered an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. 

There will also be the G7 Foreign Ministers meet in London today where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also been invited.

BJP National President JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal today in view of the widespread violence post results.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK's newly-elected MLAs will meet today where party chief MK Stalin is likely to be elected as their Legislature Party Leader.
 

Stay tuned with Zee News for live updates on all such news:
 

4 May 2021, 09:22 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will a virtual summit with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson today (May 4, 2021). The virtual meet is likely to begin at 5 PM.

