India breaking latest live news updates Narendra Modi Boris Johnson S Jaishankar COVID-19 Coronavirus State assembly election 2021 Mamata Banerjee west bengal JP Nadda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual summit with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson today (May 4, 2021). The virtual meet is likely to begin at 5 PM.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the virtual summit is considered an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

There will also be the G7 Foreign Ministers meet in London today where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also been invited.

BJP National President JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal today in view of the widespread violence post results.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK's newly-elected MLAs will meet today where party chief MK Stalin is likely to be elected as their Legislature Party Leader.



