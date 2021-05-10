LIVE: SC to hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply in relation to COVID-19 today

10 May 2021, 09:51 AM
Karnataka: Police stop vehicles of the violators in Shivamogga & Kalaburagi as lockdown begins today.
Karnataka | Police baton charge & seize vehicles of the violators in Shivamogga & Kalaburagi as a 14-day state-wide lockdown begins today. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2E4E3HOVF0
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
10 May 2021, 09:47 AM
Odisha: 10,031 new cases were reported on 9th May taking the state's active case tally to 94,760.
10 May 2021, 09:45 AM
Assam: Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda will attend the oath ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister of Assam, today.
10 May 2021, 09:42 AM
Delhi: Metro rail services to remain temporarily suspended till 5 am on 17th May, as the national capital enters into an extended period of lockdown with strict restrictions.
10 May 2021, 09:25 AM
Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred at 0705 hours near Nagaon, says National Center for Seismology.
10 May 2021, 09:24 AM
Uttarakhand: 'COVID-curfew' to be imposed in the state from 6 AM on May 11 till 6 AM on May 18.
'COVID curfew to be imposed in Uttarakhand from 6am on May 11 till 6am on May 18; shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy items to remain open from 7am-10am, shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders pic.twitter.com/nRC9GdRQmo
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
10 May 2021, 09:20 AM
Delhi: Supreme Court will today hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
10 May 2021, 09:20 AM
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's cabinet will take the oath today at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata, where, a total of 43 ministers will be sworn in including 24 cabinet ministers and 19 ministers of state.
10 May 2021, 09:19 AM
Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to be sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati today. Sarma has been invited by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi to take the oath after he met him on Sunday. The 52-year old had called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA. He was elected leader of both the BJP and NDA Legislature Party on Sunday.