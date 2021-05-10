LIVE: SC to hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply in relation to COVID-19 today

New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was elected leader of both the BJP and NDA Legislature Party on Sunday, is all set to be sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati today (May 10, 2021).

Sarma has been invited by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi to take the oath after he met him on Sunday. The 52-year old had called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA.

Mamata Banerjee's cabinet will also take the oath today at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. A total of 43 ministers will be sworn in including 24 cabinet ministers and 19 ministers of state.

In other news, the Supreme Court will hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic today.