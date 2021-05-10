Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn in as 15th Chief Minister of Assam today

New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was elected leader of both the BJP and NDA Legislature Party on Sunday, is all set to be sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati today (May 10, 2021).

Sarma has been invited by Governor Jagdish Mukhi to take the oath after he met him on Sunday. The 52-year old had called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA.

The North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor was elected as the legislature party leader, a week after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam. Sarma's name was reportedly proposed by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.

Request your gracious #Virtual_Presence on the occasion of the swearing in of Dr. @himantabiswa as Chief Minister, Assam at 11.30 am on Monday, the 10th May, 2021 at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, Ghy. WhatsApp “Hi” to 80111 26043 to get the link. pic.twitter.com/IDvueYqQwx — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) May 9, 2021

After being elected unanimously, the five-time MLA from Jalukbari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured him that he will leave no stone unturned to carry forward PM's vision of taking Assam and the northeast to greater heights.

"How enormously blessed I feel Hon PM Sri Narendra Modi for your faith in me. This is the biggest day in my life, and I so fondly cherish your generous affection. I assure you we shall leave no stone unturned to carry forward your vision of taking Assam, & NE to greater heights," Sarma said.

How enormously blessed I feel Hon PM Sri @narendramodi for your faith in me. This is the biggest day in my life, and I so fondly cherish your generous affection. I assure you we shall leave no stone unturned to carry forward your vision of taking Assam, & NE to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/fQPKjXjDzR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2021

He was also effusive in his praise for Sonowal and described his tenure as 'unblemished without a single charge of corruption or any other allegations'.

Congratulations to Shri @himantabiswa on being elected the leader of @BJP4Assam Legislative Party. I believe that you will carry forward the development journey of Assam that we together began as #TeamAssam under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/l6BaGHiPMD — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 9, 2021

Sarma also offered gratitude to the people of Assam and expressed, "I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this day, I vow to work with and for each one of you with greater passion Assam."

With fragrance of Assam in my heart & love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this Day, I vow to work with & for each one of you with greater passion Assam. pic.twitter.com/VyG24TucPl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2021

Sarma, a former Congress leader who joined BJP in 2015, is known to have played a key part in the 2016 state assembly elections and bringing the saffron party to power.

He has been a minister in all cabinets since 2001 and has also been praised by former Congress Chief Ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi.

In the 2021 Assam assembly election, out of the 126-seat assembly, the ruling alliance won 75 seats with BJP bagging 60 while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

(With agency inputs)



