हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Have not sealed anything, just want to send a message, Rakesh Tikait on Bharat Bandh

The September 27 Bharat Bandh call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has got support from over 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 27, 2021 - 08:53
Comments |
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday spoke on the Bharat Bandh call by the farmers' union and said that they have not sealed anything and just want to send a message. "We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm. No farmer is coming here from outside," Tikait said. 

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a Bharat Bandh to mark one year of the enactment of the three farm laws that were passed in the Parliament in September 2020. A nationwide strike has started at 6 am and will go on till 4 pm, during which, the farmers have started blocking various state borders and national highways.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The video conferencing event will begin at 11 am. 

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Lucknow for a week from Monday to take stock of poll preparations in the state. As per Congress leaders, she will be meeting state leaders and also important party workers during her week-long tour.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest news updates:

Live TV

27 September 2021, 08:32 AM

Odisha: OSRTC buses to not ply today till 3.00 PM due to Bharat Bandh.

27 September 2021, 08:15 AM

Delhi: DMRC has closed the entry and exit points for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station. 

27 September 2021, 08:13 AM

Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader: Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm. No farmer is coming here from outside.

27 September 2021, 08:11 AM

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission during the video conferencing event at 11 am. 

 

27 September 2021, 08:08 AM

Delhi: The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi's Ghazipur border due to farmers' protests. Delhi Traffic Police informed that both the carriageways of Red Fort have also been closed.

 

 

27 September 2021, 08:06 AM

Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a Bharat Bandh on Monday (September 27) to mark one year of the enactment of the three farm laws. A nationwide strike has started at 6 am and will go on till 4 pm, during which, the farmers have started blocking various state borders and national highways.

The September 27 Bharat Bandh call has garnered support from over 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society.

 

Must Watch

PT11M6S

Fighter jets and Chinook helicopters roar skies of Srinagar