LIVE: Have not sealed anything, just want to send a message, Rakesh Tikait on Bharat Bandh

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday spoke on the Bharat Bandh call by the farmers' union and said that they have not sealed anything and just want to send a message. "We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm. No farmer is coming here from outside," Tikait said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a Bharat Bandh to mark one year of the enactment of the three farm laws that were passed in the Parliament in September 2020. A nationwide strike has started at 6 am and will go on till 4 pm, during which, the farmers have started blocking various state borders and national highways.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The video conferencing event will begin at 11 am.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Lucknow for a week from Monday to take stock of poll preparations in the state. As per Congress leaders, she will be meeting state leaders and also important party workers during her week-long tour.

