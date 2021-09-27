LIVE: Have not sealed anything, just want to send a message, Rakesh Tikait on Bharat Bandh

27 September 2021, 08:32 AM
Odisha: OSRTC buses to not ply today till 3.00 PM due to Bharat Bandh.
Keeping in view the Bharat Bandh , #OSRTC buses will not ply on 27/9/21 from 6.00 AM to 3.00 PM@CTOdisha @STAOdisha pic.twitter.com/AFe0cw8kGL
27 September 2021, 08:15 AM
Delhi: DMRC has closed the entry and exit points for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station.
Security Update
Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma has been closed.
27 September 2021, 08:13 AM
Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader: Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm. No farmer is coming here from outside.
Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4pm. No farmer is coming here from outside: Rakesh Tikait, BKU pic.twitter.com/HaBDbFFKLT
27 September 2021, 08:11 AM
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission during the video conferencing event at 11 am.
27 September 2021, 08:08 AM
Delhi: The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi's Ghazipur border due to farmers' protests. Delhi Traffic Police informed that both the carriageways of Red Fort have also been closed.
Traffic Alert
Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest.
ट्रैफिक अलर्ट
red fort के दोनों carriageway को बंद कर दिया है छत्ता रेल और सुभाष मार्ग दोनों साइड से बंद है।
27 September 2021, 08:06 AM
Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a Bharat Bandh on Monday (September 27) to mark one year of the enactment of the three farm laws. A nationwide strike has started at 6 am and will go on till 4 pm, during which, the farmers have started blocking various state borders and national highways.
Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra by protesting farmers, agitating against farm laws.
Farmer organisations have called a “Bharat Bandh” today against the three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/8IhoCCgFIC
The September 27 Bharat Bandh call has garnered support from over 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society.