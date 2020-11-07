Live: Battle for Bihar concludes; all eyes on exit polls and Zee News poll of polls

7 November 2020, 18:27 PM
Meanwhile, here is the district-wise poll percentage of 3rd phase till 5:00 PM:
Poll Percentage
3rd Phase (5:00 PM)#BiharElections_ThirdPhase pic.twitter.com/3mq6V0OubT
— CEO Bihar #ElectionDepartmentBihar (@CEOBihar) November 7, 2020
7 November 2020, 18:25 PM
The Bihar election 2020 exit polls will predict the seat tally and vote percentage of BJP, JDU, RJD, LJP, Congress, and others. The post-poll survey is based on responses of people who have exercised their franchise.
7 November 2020, 18:24 PM
Bihar witnessed 2020 assembly election being held in three phases for 243 assembly seats. Polling for the first phase was held on 71 seats on October 28 and 94 seats on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10.
7 November 2020, 18:23 PM
The 3rd and last phase of polling in 78 assembly seats in the keenly contested Bihar assembly election 2020 has concluded at 6 PM on Saturday (November 7, 2020). Following this, all eyes are now on what exit poll predictions are and which party or alliance will finally emerge winner in the high-stake electoral battle in the state.