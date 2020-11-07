Live: Battle for Bihar concludes; all eyes on exit polls and Zee News poll of polls

NEW DELHI: The 3rd and the final phase of polling in 78 assembly seats of the Bihar assembly election 2020 concluded on Saturday (November 7, 2020) evening and now all eyes are on the Bihar Election 2020 exit polls predictions. People across the country are keen to know which party or alliance will finally emerge as a winner of the high-stake Bihar assembly elections for the 243-seat state assembly.

After the end of the third phase of polling, major pollsters like Chanakya, Axis, Neilsen and others will come up with their post-poll predictions on who will emerge victorious in Bihar elections. The Bihar election 2020 exit polls will predict the seat tally and vote percentage of BJP, RJD, LJP, Congress, and others.

The post-poll survey is based on responses of people who have exercised their franchise. Similarly, Zee News will also conduct a poll of polls – Maha Exit Poll - for the Bihar assembly election 2020 at 7 PM. Zee News' Maha Exit Poll on Bihar will be an amalgamation of the exit polls by different pollsters. Viewers can watch the same by tuning in to Zee News and www.zeenews.india.com.

The Bihar Chunav exit polls predictions will predict if the incumbent Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar will be able to retain the power for the fourth time or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) helmed by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

