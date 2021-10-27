LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to attend virtual 16th East Asia Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 16th East Asia Summit today (October 27). At the 16th East Asia Summit, leaders are scheduled to discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, COVID-19 cooperation.

Today, former Punjab chief minister and Congress stalwart Captain Amarinder Singh is most likely to launch a new political party. As per sources close to the development, Singh's new party will be called - the Punjab Lok Congress. A formal announcement in this regard is expected at a press conference called by the two-time former CM in Chandigarh today.

The Bombay High Court will also resume hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug case today. The 23-year-old was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau.

