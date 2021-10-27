LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to attend virtual 16th East Asia Summit today

27 October 2021, 08:12 AM
New Delhi: Supreme Court will today pronounce verdict on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping matter. A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had reserved an order on September 13, saying it only wanted to know whether or not the Centre used the Pegasus spyware through illegal methods to allegedly snoop on citizens.
27 October 2021, 08:11 AM
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today address the inaugural session of a three-day national conference on PM Narendra Modi`s two decades as head of government. Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, a leadership development academy, will be organising a conference from October 27 to 29 at the India International Centre.
27 October 2021, 08:09 AM
Mumbai: Bombay High Court will today resume hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug case. The 23-year-old was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau.
27 October 2021, 08:09 AM
Chandigarh: Today, former Punjab chief minister and Congress stalwart Captain Amarinder Singh is most likely to launch a new political party. As per sources close to the development, Singh's new party will be called - the Punjab Lok Congress and a formal announcement in this regard is expected at a press conference called by the two-time former CM in Chandigarh today.
27 October 2021, 08:08 AM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 16th East Asia Summit today (October 27). At the 16th East Asia Summit, leaders are scheduled to discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, COVID-19 cooperation.