LIVE: Stampede at Vaishno Devi kills at least 12, PM mourns loss of lives

New Delhi: At least 12 are feared and 13 injured in a stampede incident at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu that took place on Saturday (January 1).

According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh, the accident took place at 2:45 am and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the victims and their families and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the kins of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident while Rs 50,000 will be given from the PMNRF to the injured.

PM Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at 12:30 PM via video conferencing

Maharashtra Additional Chief Health Secretary said that the state may report over two lakh active COVID-19 cases by the third week of January considering the rising projections of the Omicron cases.

