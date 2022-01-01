LIVE: Stampede at Vaishno Devi kills at least 12, PM mourns loss of lives

1 January 2022, 08:53 AM
Vaishno Devi yatra resumes following a brief suspension after 12 people lost their lives in a stampede incident in Katra.
1 January 2022, 08:50 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed grief over the stampede incident at Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.
Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to those injured.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2022
1 January 2022, 08:44 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation following a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu, said MoS Home Nityanand Rai.
1 January 2022, 08:24 AM
Registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra resumes after the stampede incident.
1 January 2022, 08:22 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences over the tragic incident of the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.
The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 1, 2022
1 January 2022, 08:18 AM
Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to visit Katra on Saturday to take stock of the situation after the stampede incident.
I’m immediately rushing to #Katra to take stock of the situation arising out of the tragedy at Mata #VaishnoDevi Shrine. I look forward to have a detailed discussion with the administration and report it back to Hon’ble PM Sh @NarendraModi.
— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2022
1 January 2022, 08:09 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condoled the deaths in the stampede incident at Vaishno Devi Shrine.
माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में हुई दुखद दुर्घटना से हृदय अत्यंत व्यथित है। इस संबंध में मैंने J&K के उपराज्यपाल श्री मनोज सिन्हा जी से बात की है। प्रशासन घायलों को उपचार पहुँचाने के लिए निरंतर कार्यरत है। इस हादसे में जान गँवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 1, 2022
1 January 2022, 08:07 AM
At least 12 people were killed, 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on New Year's Day, said officials
1 January 2022, 07:50 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede.
Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022
1 January 2022, 07:50 AM
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; Rs 2 lakh for the injured.