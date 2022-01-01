हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Stampede at Vaishno Devi kills at least 12, PM mourns loss of lives

According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh, the accident took place at 2:45 am on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 1, 2022 - 09:16
New Delhi: At least 12 are feared and 13 injured in a stampede incident at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu that took place on Saturday (January 1).

According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh, the accident took place at 2:45 am and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the victims and their families and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the kins of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident while Rs 50,000 will be given from the PMNRF to the injured.

1 January 2022, 08:53 AM

Vaishno Devi yatra resumes following a brief suspension after 12 people lost their lives in a stampede incident in Katra.

1 January 2022, 08:50 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed grief over the stampede incident at Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

1 January 2022, 08:44 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation following a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu, said MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

1 January 2022, 08:24 AM

Registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra resumes after the stampede incident.

1 January 2022, 08:22 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences over the tragic incident of the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

1 January 2022, 08:18 AM

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to visit Katra on Saturday to take stock of the situation after the stampede incident.

1 January 2022, 08:09 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condoled the deaths in the stampede incident at Vaishno Devi Shrine.

1 January 2022, 08:07 AM

At least 12 people were killed, 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on New Year's Day, said officials

1 January 2022, 07:50 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede.

1 January 2022, 07:50 AM

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

