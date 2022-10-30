Live Updates: Overbridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, 30 dead, over 500 people fall in Machchhu River

Gujarat's Morbi Machchhu River Pull Collapse: In a big mishap, over 500 people have fell in a river in Gujarat's Morbi after an overbridge constructed over the Machchhu River collapsed. Local people and government officials have started their rescue operations. As per initial inputs, the bridge is a local picnic spot that sees huge crowds on weekends and other holidays.

No inputs have been received on the number of lives lost. However, if reports are to be believed, several people have lost their lives in the incident.

The area has no electricity connection - a factor that is making the rescue operations further difficult. Local MLA Lalit said that the overbridge was inaugurated just 6 months ago due to the elections. He alleged that the work was done in extreme haste and proper checks were not made. However, he said that the water level is not to high, and the chances of casualties due to drowning are extremely rare.

Gujarat Morbi Machchhu River Pull Collapse LIVE UPDATES: