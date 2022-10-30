topStories
Live Updates: Overbridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, 30 dead, over 500 people fall in Machchhu River

Gujarat's Morbi Machchhu River Pull Collapse: In a big mishap, over 500 people have fell in a river in Gujarat's Morbi after an overbridge constructed over the Machchhu River collapsed. Local people and government officials have started their rescue operations. As per initial inputs, the bridge is a local picnic spot that sees huge crowds on weekends and other holidays.

LIVE Blog

No inputs have been received on the number of lives lost. However, if reports are to be believed, several people have lost their lives in the incident.

The area has no electricity connection - a factor that is making the rescue operations further difficult. Local MLA Lalit said that the overbridge was inaugurated just 6 months ago due to the elections. He alleged that the work was done in extreme haste and proper checks were not made. However, he said that the water level is not to high, and the chances of casualties due to drowning are extremely rare. 

Gujarat Morbi Machchhu River Pull Collapse LIVE UPDATES:

30 October 2022
21:01 PM

Gujarat's Home Minister mentions the Offiial death toll

Harsh Sanghavi who is Gujarat's Home Minister says "Official death toll in the matter is 7" in Morbi cable bridge collapse

20:48 PM

President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Concern

The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.

 

20:43 PM

Morbi cable bridge collapse

It's a sad & unfortunate incident. Around 6:30pm, the bridge in Morbi carrying 150 people collapsed. In just 15 mins, fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, ambulance reached the spot... I'll be reaching the spot too: Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi

20:21 PM

Watch LIVE FOOTAGE - Rescue Operations

20:13 PM

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reaching Morbi

'I'm reaching Gandhinagar after shortening further programs with PM. MoS Home has been asked to reach the spot & guide the rescue operations. Troops including SDRF have been mobilized for rescue operations': tweets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

 

20:07 PM

Morbi cable bridge collapse incident: HM Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

I've spoken to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi & other state officials. Local administration is engaged in relief work, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. Administration directed to provide immediate treatment to injured: HM Amit Shah

 

 

20:01 PM

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for kin of dead, Rs 50,000 for injured

19:56 PM

PM Narendra Modi speaks to CM Bhupendra Patel

PM Narendra Modi spoke Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss the situation and assure every possible help to the victims."PM spoke to Gujarat CM and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted.

19:54 PM

Severe head injuries reported

The Machchu river had high number of stones and rocks at its surface, however, the water level was low. The people who have fell into the river have suffered severe head injuries.

 

19:52 PM

Nearly 30 people dead in Gujarat's Morbi

While no official inputs have been received on the number of lives lost, eyewitnesses claim that over 30 people may have died in the incident.

19:50 PM

Gujarat's Morbi Machchhu River Pull Collapse - over 500 fall in river

Over 500 people have fell into a river Gujarat's Morbi after an overbridge constructed over the Machchhu River collapsed.

