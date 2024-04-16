Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: The nation and political parties are preparing for the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, scheduled to kick off from April 19. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc are intensifying their political campaigns, engaging in verbal spat while rallying support for their respective candidates in the general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent candid interview with the news agency ANI has ignited a political feud between the NDA and the INDIA coalition. Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister is defending himself for the electoral bonds scheme.

PM Modi is in Bihar’s Gaya and Purnea, today for campaigning. Gaya will cast its votes in the first phase on April 19, while Purnea will follow in the second phase on April 26. Later the day, he will hold a rally in Balurghat and Raiganj in West Bengal, both of which are slated for the second phase of polling.