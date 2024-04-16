Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE | ‘NDA’s Hardwork Pulled Bihar Out Of Jungle Raj...’: PM Modi In Bihar's Gaya
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi today addressed multiple rallies in the run up to the Lok Sabha Elections.
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: The nation and political parties are preparing for the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, scheduled to kick off from April 19. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc are intensifying their political campaigns, engaging in verbal spat while rallying support for their respective candidates in the general elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent candid interview with the news agency ANI has ignited a political feud between the NDA and the INDIA coalition. Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister is defending himself for the electoral bonds scheme.
PM Modi is in Bihar’s Gaya and Purnea, today for campaigning. Gaya will cast its votes in the first phase on April 19, while Purnea will follow in the second phase on April 26. Later the day, he will hold a rally in Balurghat and Raiganj in West Bengal, both of which are slated for the second phase of polling.
Lok Sabha Chunav LIVE: PM Modi Criticises Opposition From Rally In Bihar
In Gaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the 'Ghamandia Gathbandhan' lacks vision or trust. He remarked that when they seek votes, they rely on the accomplishments of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He indicated that it's widely recognized in Bihar why they attempt to claim credit for the work undertaken by Nitish ji and the central government.
एनडीए ने कड़ी मेहनत कर बिहार को जंगलराज से बाहर निकाला है। गया की पावन धरती पर विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहा हूं।https://t.co/ynTHtaGW15
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2024