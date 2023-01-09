LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launched in India Today: Check prices, RAM, storage, display, more

The smartphone maker Realme is finally launching its affordable and budget-friendly smartphone Realme 10 4G in India on Monday, January 9, 2023. The company will launch the smartphone in the launching event at 12:00 Pm today that will be live-streamed on its YouTube channel. If you want to watch the live streaming, you can do so via Realme's official handle.

Are you ready to win big Join the live stream at 12:30 PM and stand a chance to win a brand new #realme10.

Join our live streaming link: https://t.co/abTPIDS9r0#EpicPerformanceNewVision #realme10 pic.twitter.com/P6mCpx8O8P — realme (@realmeIndia) January 9, 2023

The smartphone is expected to come with up to 8GB+8GB Dyanmic RAM to do multitasking lag free. It will have AMOLED display and will run on Android 13 OS. The smartphone will sport a massive 5000 mAh battery with 33W VOOC fast charging. It is to be noted that the company has already launched the premium version of the smartphone including Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro + 5G last year in December 2022.

Stay tune with us to get all the latest update of Realme 10 4G launch.