LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launched in India Today: Check prices, RAM, storage, display, more
Realme 10 4G launch event will be live streaming on the company's official YouTube channel. Stay with us to get all the latest updates of the launch.
The smartphone maker Realme is finally launching its affordable and budget-friendly smartphone Realme 10 4G in India on Monday, January 9, 2023. The company will launch the smartphone in the launching event at 12:00 Pm today that will be live-streamed on its YouTube channel. If you want to watch the live streaming, you can do so via Realme's official handle.
Are you ready to win big Join the live stream at 12:30 PM and stand a chance to win a brand new #realme10.
Join our live streaming link: https://t.co/abTPIDS9r0#EpicPerformanceNewVision #realme10 pic.twitter.com/P6mCpx8O8P — realme (@realmeIndia) January 9, 2023
The smartphone is expected to come with up to 8GB+8GB Dyanmic RAM to do multitasking lag free. It will have AMOLED display and will run on Android 13 OS. The smartphone will sport a massive 5000 mAh battery with 33W VOOC fast charging. It is to be noted that the company has already launched the premium version of the smartphone including Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro + 5G last year in December 2022.
Stay tune with us to get all the latest update of Realme 10 4G launch.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Special discount for customers
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Company reveals the prices of budget friendly phone
Realme 10 4G sale will start on January 15, 2023 on all realme stores and website.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: New smartphone specs
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Light particle design and super thin
The smartphone is designed to keep away fingerprints and provide sleek and shiny look. It is developed with nano particles that reflect light.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: 16 MP selfie camera with clear fusion algorithm
Realme 10 4G camera provides clarity and colour with the help of AI optimisation. This is a powerful phone.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Camera specs
Realme 10 4G will come with 50 MP AI camera and 16 MP selfie camera.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Most powerful phone in this price segment
Company claims to provide the most powerful phone in this price segment, which will be later revealed.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Display specs
Realme 10 4G sports high-quality super AMOLED display with 120 hz screen rate to provide smooth and seamless experience.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: G99 gaming chipset
The smartphone sports the gaming chipset of G99 to provide good expeirence. It will also come with 8G + 8GB RAM.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Good for gaming
Realme 10 4G is a perfect for playing games such as racing as it will provide seamless and high-quality experience.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Realme 10 4G specs
The budget friendly smartphone will come at 5000 mAh battery and 33W charger.
LIVE Updates | Realme 10 4G Launch in India Today: Event starts
Realme 10 4G launch event has started. Stay tune to get all the latest updates.
