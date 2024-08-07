LIVE | India At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 (7th Aug): Can Vinesh Phogat Still Play The Finals?

Paris Olympics 2024 Live: In a surprising turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics on Wednesday after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. This unexpected disqualification means Phogat, who had made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final, will leave the Olympics without a medal.

Phogat had been assured of at least a silver medal before the weigh-in, but the scales tipped 100 grams over the limit this morning, leading to her disqualification. An Indian coach explained, "She was found overweight by 100 grams this morning. The rules are strict, and she has been disqualified."

Mirabai Chanu, India's renowned weightlifter, is also set to make a significant impact on Wednesday. She aims to become the first Indian weightlifter to win two Olympic medals as she competes in the women's 49kg medal round.

Additionally, another promising Indian wrestler, Antim Panghal, will begin her campaign in the pre-quarter-finals against Zyenep Yetgil. If successful, she will advance to the quarter-finals and potentially the semi-finals later in the day.