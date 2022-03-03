Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Second round of talks underway between Russia, Ukraine in Belarus

3 March 2022, 19:59 PM Ukraine Parliament approves law to allow seizure of assets owned by Russia or Russia citizens in Ukraine: Reuters

3 March 2022, 19:58 PM Direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives are underway on Belarusian territory. We hope that they bring about an end to this situation, restore peace in Donbass and enable all people in Ukraine to return to peaceful life: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia (ANI)

3 March 2022, 18:48 PM French President Macron believes 'worse is to come' in Ukraine after Putin call. (AFP)

3 March 2022, 18:42 PM Mariupol mayor says Russian forces attempting 'blockade' of Ukraine port city (AFP)

3 March 2022, 17:49 PM Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarization and neutral status - will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said: Reuters Putin said that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands: Reuters

3 March 2022, 17:49 PM IAEA passes resolution calling on Russia to 'immediately cease actions' at Ukraine nuclear sites. (AFP)

3 March 2022, 17:07 PM Heightened nuclear threat levels over Ukraine underline 'gravity of the risks to all of humanity': UN rights chief Bachelet (AFP)

3 March 2022, 17:04 PM Ikea suspends Russia, Belarus operations, affecting 15,000 employees. (AFP)

3 March 2022, 17:03 PM Governor of Ukraine's Kherson Region says Russian Forces have control of Regional Administration Building (in Kharkiv): Reuters

3 March 2022, 16:34 PM French Prez Macron held new 90-minute call with Russian Prez Putin: Elysee

3 March 2022, 15:36 PM Ukraine is able to launch counter-attacks against invading Russian forces even as it defends itself, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. (Reuters)

3 March 2022, 15:20 PM Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov accuses Western politicians of considering 'nuclear war', which is 'not in the heads of Russians' (AFP)

3 March 2022, 15:03 PM First four IAF C-17 aircraft under #OperationGanga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary and Poland. They also supplied 9.7 tons of relief material: Indian Air Force (ANI) Three more #IAF C-17 have taken off for Romania, Hungary and Poland today. Video of a C-17 taking off from Budapest, Hungary: Indian Air Force (IAF) (Video: IAF)#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/cuYxAii3gW — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022 Three more IAF C-17 have taken off for Romania, Hungary and Poland today. Video of a C-17 taking off from Budapest, Hungary: Indian Air Force

3 March 2022, 14:38 PM Russian forces disable radio, TV centre in Kyiv Russian forces with high-precision weapons have disabled a reserve radio and television centre in Kyiv, spokesman of the Defence Ministry in Moscow Igor Konashenkov claimed on Thursday. He said the centre had been used by the Security Service of Ukraine for "psychological operations", reports Xinhua news agency.

3 March 2022, 13:42 PM Russians approach Odessa, says Ukraine The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday announced that Russian ships and rocket boats were approaching the country`s third-largest city of Odessa located on the northwestern shore of the Black Sea. "In the waters of the Black Sea, we are observing a landing detachment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, consisting of four large landing ships accompanied by three rocket boats, advancing towards Odessa," the Ministry said in a statement.

3 March 2022, 13:36 PM Shashi Tharoor lauds Centre for foreign policy amid Ukraine crisis Excellent meeting of Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on Ukraine. My thanks to Dr S Jaishankar and his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing and candid responses to our questions and concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run, said Congress leader Tharoor.

3 March 2022, 13:36 PM IAF to operate 3 more flights to neighbourhoods of Ukraine to evacuate Indian citizens

3 March 2022, 13:00 PM Operation Ganga 9 IAF flights, carrying more than 200 passengers each, have left Hungary so far. Five more flights are expected to leave for India from Hungary on Thursday.

3 March 2022, 12:47 PM Germany to supply more ammo to Ukraine Germany will deliver 2,700 more anti-air missiles to Ukraine, reported AFP News Agency quotes Govt Source.

3 March 2022, 12:14 PM Crude oil prices soar amid Russia-Ukraine war Brent crude topped $117 per barrel and is now up almost 20% on the week, while everything from coal to natural gas and aluminium is on fire as Western nations tighten sanctions on Russia, reported Reuters.

3 March 2022, 11:50 AM Nepal urges India to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine Nepal requests India to evacuate its nationals from war-torn Ukraine and New Delhi has responded positively to the request.

3 March 2022, 11:44 AM 19 IAF flights to bring back 3,726 Indians from Ukraine today The IAF and Indian carriers will operate 19 flights to bring back 3,726 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Thursday, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India and IndiGo will operate from the Romanian capital Bucharest to India on Thursday, he said on Twitter.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is using its C-17 military transport aircraft for this evacuation operation.

3 March 2022, 11:39 AM US may push to end Russia's status as a permanent UNSC member The US State Department may try to find a way to boot Russia from its permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC), shaking up the international body's balance of power amid outrage over the war in Ukraine, RT reported. Washington is "investigating the prospects" of expelling Russia as one of the five permanent Security Council members, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told American lawmakers on Wednesday.

3 March 2022, 11:37 AM Union Minister Kiren Rijiju interacts with stranded students in Slovakia Union minister Kiren Rijiju interacts with a group of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine before their departure to India from Kosice, Slovakia. #WATCH Union minister Kiren Rijiju interacts with a group of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine before their departure to India from Kosice, Slovakia (Source: Kiren Rijiju) pic.twitter.com/ORy1kLcP71 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

3 March 2022, 11:27 AM EAM S Jaishankar to brief a parliamentary committee amid Ukraine crisis External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will brief the committee of Parliament meeting amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs to attend the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs.

3 March 2022, 11:07 AM Lawyer approaches SC regarding evacuation of Indians from Ukraine A lawyer approaches Supreme Court seeking directions to Govt of India for the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine. A bench headed by CJI Ramana says that the Government of India is doing its work to evacuate Indians. Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, "We sympathise with the students, we are feeling very bad. But can we direct Russia's President Putin to stop the war?" Court seeks Attorney General KK Venugopal's assistance.

3 March 2022, 11:06 AM Over 3,500 Indians to come home today from Ukraine Under Operation Ganga, 3726 Indians will be brought back home today on 8 flights from Bucharest, 2 flights from Suceava, 1 flight from Kosice, 5 flights from Budapest and 3 flights from Rzeszow, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

3 March 2022, 10:50 AM Operation Ganga flights IAF is operating three more flights to various locations in the neighbourhood of Ukraine to evacuate Indian citizens: Indian Air Force spokesperson

3 March 2022, 10:18 AM Union ministers welcome Indian students from Ukraine Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Virendra Kumar welcome Indians on their return from war-torn Ukraine via Budapest. Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi & Virendra Kumar welcome Indians on their return from war-torn #Ukraine via Budapest (Hungary) pic.twitter.com/NeT9pGG0ys — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

3 March 2022, 10:09 AM OSCE member dies during shelling in Ukraine The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe says one of its members died during shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Maryna Fenina was killed while getting supplies for her family, the group said in a news release Wednesday. Fenina worked with the organization's monitoring mission in Ukraine.

3 March 2022, 10:07 AM Proud to be an Indian, says a student who came back from Ukraine Indian govt took prompt action to evacuate the stranded Indian students in Ukraine. Proud to be an Indian, said a student who came from Ukraine. Indian students stranded in Kyiv and Kharkiv need to be evacuated as soon as possible, said the Indian students stranded in Ukraine as he reached Delhi airport earlier on Thursday. Indian govt took prompt action to evacuate the stranded Indian students in Ukraine. Proud to be an Indian. Indian students stranded in Kyiv & Kharkiv need to be evacuated as soon as possible, said the Indian students stranded in Ukraine reached Delhi airport earlier today pic.twitter.com/kZw6gLKshN — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

3 March 2022, 09:49 AM US looking at whether to apply or waive sanctions on India under CAATSA The Biden administration is looking whether to apply or waive sanctions on India for its purchase of the S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia, under Countering America`s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), said US diplomat Donald Lu said on Wednesday (local time). Lu`s remarks came as India drew criticism from US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, at a hearing on the "US relationship with India" for being among 35 nations that abstained Wednesday from a UN vote to rebuke Russia`s invasion.

3 March 2022, 09:45 AM Russian troops enter Kherson port Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Thursday after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day invasion. Russia`s defence ministry said it had captured Kherson on Wednesday but an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded that Ukrainian forces continued to defend the Black Sea port of about 250,000 people

3 March 2022, 09:32 AM At least one million fled Ukraine amid war: UN The UN refugee agency said on Thursday that at least one million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

3 March 2022, 09:18 AM Kerala govt arranges conveyance for students coming from Ukraine The state govt has arranged three flights to bring back students arriving in Delhi from Ukraine today. Bus services will be arranged from Kochi Airport to Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. NORKA teams deployed in all four airports in the state to help Ukraine returnees: Kerala CMO

3 March 2022, 08:59 AM Indian student receives warm welcome An Indian student receives a warm welcome from her parents and relatives upon her safe return to the country from war-torn Ukraine, at Delhi airport. #WATCH An Indian student receives a warm welcome from her parents and relatives upon her safe return to the country from war-torn Ukraine, at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/sFzMChARaG — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

3 March 2022, 08:21 AM Operation Ganga is processing successfully: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt We are taking care of every student returning from Ukraine. Our four Union ministers are taking care of every aspect of evacuation operations in different neighbouring countries of Ukraine, said MoS Defence, Ajay Bhatt.

3 March 2022, 07:53 AM US to impose new sanctions on Russia The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow`s invasion of Ukraine.

3 March 2022, 06:48 AM Second Operation Ganga flight reaches India The second Indian Air Force flight with 220 Indian nationals reached the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Thursday morning (IST). Operation Ganga: Second IAF flight with 220 Indian nationals reaches Hindon airbase Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/IAYb2DVVQ4#OperationGanga #IAF #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fp63e0kTnz — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 3, 2022

3 March 2022, 06:46 AM China asked Russia to delay Ukraine's invasion until after Olympics Senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the New York Times reported, quoting Biden administration officials and a European official who cited a Western intelligence report.

3 March 2022, 06:45 AM Restrictions against Russian cats The Federation Internationale Feline (FIFe), an international cat fancier society, has imposed restrictions on cats bred in Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. The NGO, FIFe Executive Board, in a statement, said that it is "shocked and horrified" that the army of the "Russian Federation invaded the Republic of Ukraine and started a war."

3 March 2022, 06:44 AM US calls Russia's 'human shied' claim misinformation After Russia claimed that Ukraine is using Indian students as human shields, the US Department of State on Wednesday (local time) said that they have not seen any verified report of such incidents and these activities are commonly used in Russian disinformation. "We have seen no verified reports of these incidents, and these types of reports about using civilians as human shields are commonly used in Russian disinformation," a US Department of State spokesperson told ANI.

3 March 2022, 06:35 AM Air raid alerts in Ukraine Alerts were issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odes, reported Kyiv Independent.