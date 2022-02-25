Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian Prez says 'left alone' to fight Russia

New Delhi: The United States on Thursday introduced a fresh set of economic and trade curbs on Russia over what he called an “unprovoked” and “unjustified” invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Threatening Moscow with additional economic and trade sanctions, so far US’ only major against the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said “Putin is an aggressor who chose war, the US will impose additional sanctions and export controls against Russia for invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on the war front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that according to preliminary figures, at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the Russian invasion began early on Thursday, and 316 soldiers have been wounded.

Moscow on early Thursday morning in an unprecedented and unscheduled televised address by President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of military operations in Ukraine following weeks of build-up.

Putin justified the attack as an act of self-defence against Ukraine’s alleged actions and genocide in the separatist region Donetsk and Luhansk.

Meanwhile, the White House has also announced that it is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees trying to flee the invasion.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict.