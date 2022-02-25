Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian Prez says 'left alone' to fight Russia

25 February 2022, 07:36 AM
US President Joe Biden ordered to send 7000 additional troops to Germany, which is a NATO ally.
25 February 2022, 07:34 AM
Demonstrators protest outside the White House for hours, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Demonstrators protest outside the White House for hours, amid #RussiaUkraineCrisis. Visuals from Lafayette Square Park.
25 February 2022, 07:33 AM
Nearly 400 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy city bordering Russia have taken shelter in a basement after Russian forces took control of it and have appealed to the government of India to evacuate them.
25 February 2022, 07:26 AM
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disauthorized his Vice President Hamilton Mourao for saying that Brazil opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reported Reuters.
25 February 2022, 07:16 AM
Some 200 Brazilians of Ukrainian descent gathered on Thursday to pray for peace in a country they still consider their homeland.
25 February 2022, 07:16 AM
137 dead after the first day of fighting, says Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
25 February 2022, 07:13 AM
The US Secretary of State warned Russia of the severe costs for the unjustified act of aggression against Ukraine.
"US and our allies and partners will impose swift and severe costs on Russia for this needless act of aggression. We will also coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance," said Blinken.
US & our allies and partners will impose swift and severe costs on Russia for this needless act of aggression. We will also coordinate with our NATO
allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken pic.twitter.com/97CAJ0BE4s
