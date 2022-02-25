Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian Prez says 'left alone' to fight Russia

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 25, 2022 - 07:37
Comments |

New Delhi: The United States on Thursday introduced a fresh set of economic and trade curbs on Russia over what he called an “unprovoked” and “unjustified” invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Threatening Moscow with additional economic and trade sanctions, so far US’ only major against the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said “Putin is an aggressor who chose war, the US will impose additional sanctions and export controls against Russia for invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on the war front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that according to preliminary figures, at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the Russian invasion began early on Thursday, and 316 soldiers have been wounded.

Moscow on early Thursday morning in an unprecedented and unscheduled televised address by President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of military operations in Ukraine following weeks of build-up.

Putin justified the attack as an act of self-defence against Ukraine’s alleged actions and genocide in the separatist region Donetsk and Luhansk.

Meanwhile, the White House has also announced that it is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees trying to flee the invasion.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

25 February 2022, 07:36 AM

US President Joe Biden ordered to send 7000 additional troops to Germany, which is a NATO ally.

25 February 2022, 07:34 AM

Demonstrators protest outside the White House for hours, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Visuals from Lafayette Square Park.

25 February 2022, 07:33 AM

Nearly 400 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy city bordering Russia have taken shelter in a basement after Russian forces took control of it and have appealed to the government of India to evacuate them.

25 February 2022, 07:26 AM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disauthorized his Vice President Hamilton Mourao for saying that Brazil opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reported Reuters.

25 February 2022, 07:16 AM

Some 200 Brazilians of Ukrainian descent gathered on Thursday to pray for peace in a country they still consider their homeland.

25 February 2022, 07:16 AM

137 dead after the first day of fighting, says Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
 

25 February 2022, 07:13 AM

The US Secretary of State warned Russia of the severe costs for the unjustified act of aggression against Ukraine.

"US and our allies and partners will impose swift and severe costs on Russia for this needless act of aggression. We will also coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance," said Blinken.

