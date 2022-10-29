South Korea Seoul Halloween Party Cardiac Arrests LIVE UPDATES: SHOCKING incident! 120 DEAD, dozens suffer cardiac arrest

In a shocking incident, 9 people have died, over 100 people have been reported injured, while dozens have suffered cardiac arrest in South Korea's Seoul after a Halloween crowd surge. About 50 people suffered from cardiac arrest in the incident. Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the Itaewon district as of 11:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Saturday, according to the news agency. Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people with breathing difficulty, South Korea`s Yonhap News Agency. Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene.

SHOCKING! Eyewitnesses claim #MASS_CARDIAC_ARRESTS during #Halloween in #Seoul, South Korea. 9 dead, reports AP. Over 100 injured. Pray for ppl's speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Qz8yCcUozF — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) October 29, 2022

A large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities, resulting in dozens needing first aid. South Korea`s President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the dispatch of the emergency medical team to the area and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimize casualties, his office said.He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in a nearby hospital to treat the injured.Authorities are still looking into the exact origins and the cause of this accident.