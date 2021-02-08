हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks exclusively to Zee News, assures help and asks people not to panic

The glacial burst led to the rising of water levels in the river Rishiganga and washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. It also damaged a bigger one further down the Dhauliganga river being built by state firm NTPC. According to reports, most of the missing people were working on these two projects.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 8, 2021 - 18:30
Comments |
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: More than 24 hours have passed since the tragedy struck Uttarakhand and more than 200 people are still missing, while at least 18 have died after part of a glacier broke away in the Chamoli district and triggered a massive avalanche. 

The glacial burst then led to the rising of water levels in the river Rishiganga and washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. It also damaged a bigger one further down the Dhauliganga river being built by state firm NTPC.

According to reports, most of the missing people were working on these two projects.

"As of now, around 203 people are missing," state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said. However, the number is most likely to increase in the future. 

The rescue squads were focused on drilling their way through a 2.5 km (1.5 miles) long tunnel at the Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project site that NTPC was building 5 km (3 miles) downstream where about 30 workers are believed to be trapped.

Earlier on Sunday, 12 people were rescued from another such tunnel.

Tap for live updates on Uttarakhand Glacier burst
 

8 February 2021, 18:25 PM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks exclusively to Zee News, says spoke to PM Narendra Modi who assured of all possible help.

U&#039;khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

8 February 2021, 18:23 PM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks exclusively to Zee News. 

Assures help and asks people not to panic.

U&#039;khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

8 February 2021, 17:49 PM

Uttarakhand: Main entrance of the Tapovan tunnel being cleared by ITBP personnel with the help of machines.

8 February 2021, 17:45 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda interact with Uttarakhand MPs. They discussed relief efforts and future course of action over Uttarakhand glacier disaster.

Uttarakhand glacier burst:

8 February 2021, 17:43 PM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat arrives at Joshimath to review relief and rescue operations following glacier burst. 

8 February 2021, 16:45 PM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said a comprehensive analysis of the entire incident is being carried out to avert future tragedies and asserted the immediate priority was to provide food and other assistance to the affected people.

In an interview with PTI, he said the incident appeared to have happened due to the breaking of the glacier and the Chief Secretary has been instructed to find out the real reasons.

"A DRDO team is already studying the cause of this tragedy and we have also sought the help of ISRO scientists and experts for the same," Rawat said.
 

8 February 2021, 16:41 PM

Uttarakhand glacier burst

The total number of people missing from several places: 

Uttarakhand glacier burst

8 February 2021, 16:30 PM

State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) carries out rescue operation at the flash flood site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

8 February 2021, 16:29 PM

Jharkhand government issues helpline numbers for people of the state who are stranded in Uttarakhand's Chamoli due to glacier burst.

8 February 2021, 16:15 PM

Manoj Rawat, ADG ITBP in Joshimath, Uttarakhand: After the bridge collapsed in Raini village during glacier burst, around 13 villages have been cut off near areas such as Malari and Ghansali. There is heavy deployment of ITBP there near the India-China border. We have alerted them.

