Live: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks exclusively to Zee News, assures help and asks people not to panic

8 February 2021, 18:25 PM
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks exclusively to Zee News, says spoke to PM Narendra Modi who assured of all possible help.
8 February 2021, 18:23 PM
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks exclusively to Zee News.
Assures help and asks people not to panic.
8 February 2021, 17:49 PM
Uttarakhand: Main entrance of the Tapovan tunnel being cleared by ITBP personnel with the help of machines.
Main entrance of the Tapovan tunnel being cleared by ITBP personnel with the help of machines.
— PIB in Uttarakhand (@PIBDehradun) February 8, 2021
8 February 2021, 17:45 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda interact with Uttarakhand MPs. They discussed relief efforts and future course of action over Uttarakhand glacier disaster.
8 February 2021, 17:43 PM
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat arrives at Joshimath to review relief and rescue operations following glacier burst.
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat arrives at Joshimath, to review relief and rescue operations following glacier burst
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021
8 February 2021, 16:45 PM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said a comprehensive analysis of the entire incident is being carried out to avert future tragedies and asserted the immediate priority was to provide food and other assistance to the affected people.
In an interview with PTI, he said the incident appeared to have happened due to the breaking of the glacier and the Chief Secretary has been instructed to find out the real reasons.
"A DRDO team is already studying the cause of this tragedy and we have also sought the help of ISRO scientists and experts for the same," Rawat said.
8 February 2021, 16:41 PM
Uttarakhand glacier burst
The total number of people missing from several places:
8 February 2021, 16:30 PM
State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) carries out rescue operation at the flash flood site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.
Uttarakhand: State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) carries out rescue operation at the flash flood site in Chamoli.
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021
8 February 2021, 16:29 PM
Jharkhand government issues helpline numbers for people of the state who are stranded in Uttarakhand's Chamoli due to glacier burst.
Jharkhand government issues helpline numbers for people of Jharkhand who are stranded at Chamoli, Uttarakhand due to glacier burst: State Govt
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021
8 February 2021, 16:15 PM
Manoj Rawat, ADG ITBP in Joshimath, Uttarakhand: After the bridge collapsed in Raini village during glacier burst, around 13 villages have been cut off near areas such as Malari and Ghansali. There is heavy deployment of ITBP there near the India-China border. We have alerted them.