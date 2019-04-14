27% candidates in second phase of Lok Sabha election are 'crorepatis'

According to National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), there are 423 (27%) candidates in the second phase of Lok Sabha election with assets worth Rs 1 crore and above. There are 1644 candidates in fray in the second phase. There are 54 candidates who have not been analyzed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits when the report was made by National Election Watch and ADR at the time of making this report.

Among the major parties 46 (87%) out of 53 candidates are from Indian National Congress, 45 (88%) out of 51 are from BJP, 23 (96%) out of 24 candidates are from DMK, 22 (100%) candidates are from AIADMK and 21 (26%) out of 80 candidates from BSP have assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore or more.

The average asset per candidate contesting in phase two is Rs 3.90 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 80 BSP candidates is Rs. 1.94 crores, while for 53 Congress candidates it is Rs 31.83 crores. The 51 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 21.59 crores and 24 DMK candidates have average assets worth Rs 25.91 crores. The 22 candidates of AIADMK have average assets of Rs 14.27 crores.

The details of the top 3 candidates with the highest assets are given below:

S.No. Name State Constituency Party Name Movable Assets (Rs) Immovable Assets (Rs) Total Assets (Rs) PAN Given 1 Vasanthakumar H TAMIL NADU KANNIYAKUMARI INC 2,30,49,30,444 1,87,00,00,000 4,17,49,30,444 417 Crore+ Y 2 Uday Singh BIHAR PURNIA INC 1,15,91,64,170 2,25,94,79,800 3,41,86,43,970 341 Crore+ Y 3 D.K. Suresh KARNATAKA BANGALORE RURAL INC 33,30,03,790 3,05,59,16,927 3,38,89,20,717 338 Crore+ Y

Meanwhile, there are 16 candidates who have declared zero assets.

The details of three candidates with lowest assets (excluding zero assets candidates) are as follows:

S.No Name State Constituency Party Name Movable Assets (Rs) Immovable Assets (Rs) Total Assets (Rs) PAN Given 1. Shrivenkateswar Maha Swamiji (Katakdhond. D. G.) MAHARASHTRA SOLAPUR Hindustan Janta Party 9 0 9 Y 2. Rajesh P TAMIL NADU MAYILADUTHURAI IND 100* 0 100 1 Hund+ N 3. Raja N TAMIL NADU MAYILADUTHURAI IND 100* 0 100 1 Hund+ N

251(16%) out of 1590 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.