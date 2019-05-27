Aam Aadmi Party appoints Sanjay Singh as Odisha in-charge

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday appointed in-charge of party`s affairs in Odisha.

He will take over from AAP leader Khemchand Jagirdar. The AAP leader is already in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

The Political Affairs Committee of the party presided by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal met on Monday and deliberated on a host of issues. Several decisions regarding the organisation of the party were made, the party said in a statement.

"In the meeting, a proposal was made to make Sanjay Singh the Odisha in-charge which was unanimously accepted," the party said.

AAP drew a blank in Delhi in the recently held Lok Sabha polls where it is the ruling party. It could win just one seat in Punjab as against four in 2014.

