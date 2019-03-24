हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

AAP to fight Lok Sabha poll in UP, Bihar, fields 3 candidates from each state

The party is likely to contest the Lok Sabha poll from 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh. 

AAP to fight Lok Sabha poll in UP, Bihar, fields 3 candidates from each state

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Lok Sabha poll in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and has fielded three candidates in each of the states, senior leader Sanjay Singh said Sunday.

In Uttar Pradesh, the AAP has fielded Yogesh Dahiya from Saharanpur, Satish Chandra Sharma from Aligarh and Shweta Sharma from Gautam Budh Nagar for the poll, Singh said in a tweet. 

The party is likely to contest the Lok Sabha poll from 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh. 

For rest of the seats, the process to select candidates is in the final stage, Singh said. 

In Bihar, Aleemuddin Ansari has been fielded from Kishanganj, Raghunath Kumar from Sitamarhi and Satyendra Kumar from Bhagalpur, he said in another tweet. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Congress leaders will probably win if they contest from Pakistan: Ram Madhav

Must Watch

PT8M39S

Country needs a PM not Chowkidaar says Owaisi