Mamata Banerjee

After Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee govt blocks Rahul Gandhi's chopper from landing in Siliguri

The development comes months after the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal blocked BJP chief Amit Shah's chopper from landing at Jhargram.

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Friday denied the permission for landing of Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in Siliguri. With this, the uncertainty glooms over the Congress chief's public meeting in Siliguri, which is scheduled to take place on April 14. 

According to Congress, which said that it submitted an application seeking permission for the chopper landing, said that a response is yet to come from the West Bengal government on the application. Although, the Bengal government has allowed the Congress leaders to take the road routes to Siliguri, after denying their direct landing in the area.

The development comes months after the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal blocked BJP chief Amit Shah's chopper from landing at Jhargram. Earlier this year in January, the West Bengal government had denied permission to Shah's chopper to land in Malda district, just ahead of his key rally in the region. 

For the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Mamata is seen maintaining a distance with the Congress in the opposition camp. In fact, she has been demonstrating bonhomie with regional satraps like TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal among others. 

The TMC supremo, in recent time, on a number of occasions, has claimed that Bengal will play the most important role in the formation of the new government

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80 and Maharashtra 48.

